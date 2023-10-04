Biologist gets struck by lightning while standing in a waterbody

Adventurer Forrest Galante is a biologist who hosts varied shows related to the wild, so it's not uncommon for him to come face-to-face with different scary situations. However, in a recent incident, he experienced a terrifying moment that had nothing to do with wild animals. While filming for a show, he got struck by lightning. A video of the incident was shared on X and it has left people scared. The image shows a biologist standing in knee-deep water. (X/@EdKrassen)

Journalist Ed Krassenstein took to X to share the video. He also explained the incident in brief. “How close have you come to being hit by lightning?” Krassenstein then added that Galante was hit by lightning while recording for a show.

“In the video, you can see he was discussing the importance of having a GPS device when a huge bolt is seen striking behind him. Galante said immediately afterward that he felt the shock. Luckily it wasn’t a direct hit, and he was unharmed. Glad you are OK Forrest!” Krassenstein tweeted.

The video opens to show Galante standing in knee-deep water. He is heard explaining the importance of GPS while outdoors. Suddenly, the camera falls, and a loud noise replaces Galante's voice. After a few seconds, the host says that he was struck by lightning, but he is doing fine.

Take a look at the scary video:

The video was shared on October 3. Since then, the clip has accumulated close to 6.8 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also collected tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Probably best not to stand in water during a thunderstorm,” wrote an X user. “Wow, it's never fun to be hit by lightning, I've had my house struck three times before, and it's never fun,” shared another. “He is extremely lucky,” commented a third. “Standing in water intensifies the current, and more likely to attract and move through you. Definitely a scary thing,” expressed a fourth.

