Man tries to take a bite out of a jellyfish. Watch how that ends

A video of a man trying to take a bite out of a jellyfish has left people baffled. The clip shows how the man, riding a boat, tries to taste the raw sea creature. The image shows the man trying to eat a jellyfish. (YouTube@52.turgay)

The video was originally posted by content creator Turgay Erbaş on YouTube. It soon made its way onto other social media platforms. Just like this post shared on Instagram with a caption, “What do you think about that?”

In the video, the man is seen standing on a boat while holding a jellyfish in his hand. The man says that he “needs” to take a bite out of the sea creature. Within moments, he goes on to do just that. Instantly, however, he regrets his decision and ends up throwing the animal back into the waters.

Take a look at this video of a man trying to eat raw jellyfish:

The video was posted a month ago on July 4. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 2.4 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also received tons of likes and comments.

“Okay question, why did he taste? Did he get stung?” asked an Instagram user. “‘What happens after we eat them?’, You don’t eat them!” added another. “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes,” joined a third. “But, why? Why? And again, why?” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on this video of the man trying to take a bite out of a jellyfish?