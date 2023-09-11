Elon Musk confirmed he and Grimes secretly welcomed their third child, Techno Mechanicus

The tech mogul Elon Musk has secretly become a father of 11.

Elon Musk and Grimes’ third child revealed in new biography(Twitter/Elon Musk)

According to a book review by the New York Times on Saturday, Musk and Grimes had a third child together, named Techno Mechanicus.

The baby, who goes by the nickname “Tau”, was mentioned in the upcoming biography of Musk, “Elon Musk.”

The book review did not reveal any details about the baby or when he or she was born.

Musk, 52, and Grimes, 35, also have two other children, a 3-year-old son named X Æ A-12 and a 1-year-old daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl. The son is called “X” and the daughter is called “Y” by their parents.

The former X CEO and the Canadian musician started dating in 2018, they met online over a joke about artificial intelligence.

The duo had their first child, X, in 2020.

They had their second child, Exa Dark Sideræl, in December 2021 via surrogate.

A few months later, they broke up.

“Me and E have broken up again since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now,” Grimes tweeted after the split.

However, they were seen together in Italy in July with their son.

Daily Mail reported that they were staying at the same hotel.

Musk has nine other children from his previous relationships.

He has a son named Nevada with his ex-wife Justine Wilson, but the baby died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDs) at 10 weeks old.

He and Wilson also have twins Griffin and Vivian, born in 2004, and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian, born in 2006. They divorced in 2008.

The Tesla boss also has twins with Shivon Zilis, the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink. They were born in November 2021, around the same time as Grimes gave birth to her second child with Musk.

Grimes recently begged Musk to let her see her son in a deleted tweet.

“Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer,” she wrote.

“I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart.”