Home / World News / Elon Musk on layoffs: 'Twitter losing $4 mn a day. Unfortunately, no choice'

Elon Musk on layoffs: 'Twitter losing $4 mn a day. Unfortunately, no choice'

world news
Updated on Nov 05, 2022 05:58 AM IST

Twitter layoffs: About 50 per cent of staff has been hit by layoffs.

Employees were bracing for widespread layoffs at Twitter on Friday, as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform.(AP)
Employees were bracing for widespread layoffs at Twitter on Friday, as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the social platform.(AP)
BySwati Bhasin

Amid a spell of layoffs at Twitter, one of the worst the social network has seen, Elon Musk on Saturday justified the restructuring decision as he stressed "unfortunately there is no choice". Twitter, he added, is losing $ 4 million a day.

"Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required," Musk tweeted.

"Again, to be crystal clear, Twitter’s strong commitment to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged. In fact, we have actually seen hateful speech at times this week decline *below* our prior norms, contrary to what you may read in the press, (sic)," he further added.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
elon musk twitter
elon musk twitter

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out