Elon Musk behind Starlink slowdown order that disrupted Ukraine's drones: Report

A slowdown in SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network that disrupted Ukraine’s drone operations was triggered by an order from company's CEO Elon Musk, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed US officials and other sources.

Elon Musk with US President Donald Trump. (AP/File)

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The move reportedly restricted Ukraine’s access to the satellite service, affecting the country’s ability to conduct both defensive and offensive drone missions against Russian forces.

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Ukraine relies on Starlink, operated by Musk’s space technology company SpaceX, to maintain satellite connectivity for drones used to intercept Russian attack drones as well as those deployed in strikes against Moscow.

Deep Dive Who reportedly ordered the Starlink slowdown that disrupted Ukraine’s drone operations? The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed officials and other sources, that Elon Musk ordered the slowdown. Another report said it remained unclear who ordered changes to Starshield, which is controlled by the Pentagon. How did Starlink speed restrictions affect Ukraine’s drones? The reported disruption affected defensive and offensive drone missions, with Ukrainian commanders saying drones were lost and missions failed. Zelensky also said restrictions kept Ukrainian drones from intercepting some Russian drones in time. Was Starshield access restored for Ukraine after the reported disruption? Zelensky said he discussed restoring Starshield with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and that they expected a connection might return within 48 hours. He later said the early-warning system was working again.

Also Read | Starshield, the SpaceX satellite service Ukraine’s drones rely on, and who controls it

The disruption, which reportedly lasted a day this week, affected drone operations and resulted in the loss of drones and the failure of missions, according to Ukrainian commanders cited in the report.

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{{^usCountry}} Russia has continued its attacks on Ukraine, including strikes on civilian targets, making drone-based defence a key component of Kyiv’s efforts to counter Moscow’s military campaign. What Ukraine said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Russia has continued its attacks on Ukraine, including strikes on civilian targets, making drone-based defence a key component of Kyiv’s efforts to counter Moscow’s military campaign. What Ukraine said {{/usCountry}}

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the failure to alert Kyiv ahead of a series of heavy Russian strikes late Tuesday and into Wednesday, calling it “completely unjust”. He also accused Moscow of deliberately violating what US President Donald Trump had described as an “energy ceasefire”.

Ukrainian officials and defence representatives also suggested that the US may have been involved in reports of reduced speeds on certain Starlink internet terminals.

"It's obvious they (the United States) are helping Russia for some reason," the senior official told AFP.

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However, in a separate post on X, Zelensky said he had spoken to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and that the early-warning system was now working.

"This is very important for our people, because we can know when Russian ballistic missiles are coming. So, this morning began with positive signals from the American side. We now also have a constructive dialogue. It was constructive because all of us want peace – Ukraine, Europe, the United States. And we will see what happens tomorrow" Zelensky posted on X.

Musk says US government responsible, not SpaceX

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Elon Musk said the US government, not SpaceX, is responsible for any restrictions on Ukraine’s use of its Starshield satellite communications system.

"Starshield systems are owned and controlled by the US government. Any limits on speed or usage are decided by the US military and ultimately POTUS," Musk said on Wednesday, October 14, referring to US President Donald Trump.