Elon Musk’s idea for converting Twitter HQ to homeless shelter wins Bezos's support
Elon Musk floated the idea of turning Twitter Inc.’s headquarters into a homeless shelter, prompting a tweet of support from Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos.
The new Twitter board member on Saturday posted a poll on the idea, saying that “no one shows up anyway” -- an apparent reference to the company’s policy to allow employees the option of working remotely -- adding “I’m serious about this one.” The tweets come just days before he’s set to join Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal at a company meeting to address staff questions.
Bezos, a fellow billionaire, responded Sunday with a link to a report about a homeless shelter attached to an Amazon office building, noting that a portion of Twitter’s space could be converted, making it easier for employees who want to volunteer. Musk called the suggestion a “great idea.”
‘Power of Elon Musk’: Photo shows how Starlink helped Ukrainians access internet
People on Twitter weren’t sure whether to take Musk seriously. “Amazingly ridiculous idea,” one wrote.
Homelessness is a particularly visible problem at Twitter’s headquarters, located in a part of San Francisco where residents have grappled with urban decay and drug addiction.
Over the weekend, Musk fired off a series of tweets suggesting that Twitter offer authentication checkmarks and zero ads for users that pay for premium features.
After investor Michael Burry complained about losing his account’s authentication checkmark, the billionaire and new Twitter board member told Burry he’ll get it back and also suggested that the company give authentication checkmarks to all Twitter Blue users.
Twitter’s monthly subscription service offers premium features such as some ad-free articles and the ability to retract a tweet before it’s visible to others and is available to users in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Musk has already weighed in on the lack of an edit button as well as how little celebrities like Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift post on the social media network.
-
UK minister Sunak to PM amid row over wife's taxes: 'Always followed rules..'
Analysts have been underlining how the revelation of Akshata Murthy's tax status could not have come at a worse time as Rishi Sunak, once seen as a future prime minister, has seen his popularity sink because of the surging consumer prices. (With inputs from, Reuters)
-
Imran Khan's attempt at show of strength after exit: '...US-backed regime'
Imran Khan's four-year run ended with the opposition voting in favour of the no-confidence motion that Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tried to delay, according to the critics. He is the first prime minister in the country's history to have lost a trust vote. Khan, whose exit became imminent with the economic crisis mounting in the country, has been trying to put up a power show by calling crowds to back him.
-
'Chowkidar chor hai' slogan raised against Pakistan Army after Imran's ouster
"Chowkidar chor hai" slogan was heard at one of the rallies taken out by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders against the ouster of Imran Niazi as Pakistan's Prime Minister. The slogan, first raised in India by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was used in Pakistan against its Army for allegedly stealing Imran Niazi's mandate. "Don't raise slogans... we will fight with peace," Former interior minister Sheikh Rashid said.
-
China, Covid, climate change - 5 Key challenges facing Australia's next PM
Australia is heading to a national vote on May 21 with the center-right Liberal National coalition government campaigning for a fourth term in office after grappling with a pandemic and a slew of climate change-related disasters. However the opposition Labor Party, led by Anthony Albanese, is currently far ahead in opinion polling. Here are the top five priorities for Australia's next leader: 1. Prices are still rising due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
-
'This horrible pandemic': Queen chats with patients, nurses at UK hospital
Queen Elizabeth II, after her own recent bout with Covid-19, empathized with patients, doctors and nurses at a London hospital last week as she listened to their stories about life on the front lines of the pandemic. With friends and family members barred from the hospital by strict virus-control measures, nurses did their best to comfort seriously ill patients, senior nurse Mireia Lopez Rey Ferrer told Elizabeth.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics