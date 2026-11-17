Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has said he would be willing to return to the helm of the chipmaker if its board asks him to do so, as a growing campaign by technology executives, investors and current and former employees calls for his reinstatement.

Ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Elon Musk. (AP )

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Huang made the remarks on Tuesday in his first public statement since stepping down, saying he had received an outpouring of calls from Nvidia employees, investors, business partners and customers asking him to return.

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"If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honoured to answer these calls and return as CEO," he said.

Deep Dive Which tech leaders are backing Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO? Elon Musk, Tim Sweeney, Garry Tan, Travis Kalanick, Steve Chen and Amjad Masad are among the supporters. Investors Brad Gerstner and Gavin Baker have also urged Nvidia's board to examine the circumstances before deciding on leadership. Is Nvidia's board considering bringing Jensen Huang back as CEO? No. According to reports cited in the articles, the board is focused on its independent investigation and is not discussing Huang's reinstatement. CFO Colette Kress has been appointed interim CEO while the board considers candidates for the permanent role. Why did Jensen Huang step down, and would he return to Nvidia? Huang stepped down after acknowledging serious mistakes in his personal life, including an affair, while the board launched an independent investigation into his conduct. He said he would be honoured to return if the board decided it was in the company's best interests.

His statement comes as several prominent figures in Silicon Valley have publicly backed his return, with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk among the most vocal supporters.

ALSO READ | ‘He always came through’: Elon Musk praises Jensen Huang, warns Nvidia could lose ‘critical’ deals without him

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{{^usCountry}} The former CEO stepped down last week after reports of multiple extramarital affairs, including one involving Alice Huang, who is suspected to be a Chinese spy. Reports also alleged another relationship with an Nvidia executive. US intelligence agencies have not found evidence that Alice Huang was acting as a spy for Beijing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The former CEO stepped down last week after reports of multiple extramarital affairs, including one involving Alice Huang, who is suspected to be a Chinese spy. Reports also alleged another relationship with an Nvidia executive. US intelligence agencies have not found evidence that Alice Huang was acting as a spy for Beijing. {{/usCountry}}

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"I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret," Huang said in his statement on Tuesday.

He also pledged to cooperate with the independent investigation initiated by the company's board.

Elon Musk

Musk has publicly backed the campaign to bring Huang back, saying he would sign a growing petition urging Nvidia's board to reinstate its former chief executive. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO also said he would be "honoured" to hire Huang, signalling his support for the former Nvidia chief amid the calls for his return.

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Musk has also praised Huang's ability to build business relationships and secure important supply-chain partnerships.

ALSO READ | Trump says Jensen Huang scandal did not put US security ‘at risk’, says country ‘stronger than ever’

Tim Sweeney

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney is among the prominent technology executives backing Huang's return. His name has appeared among the supporters of the campaign calling on Nvidia's board to reconsider its leadership decision, as per Tech Crunch.

Garry Tan

Y Combinator president Garry Tan has also joined the effort. He is among the Silicon Valley figures supporting the campaign to bring Huang back to the chipmaker.

Travis Kalanick

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Uber co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick is another notable supporter. He has been associated with the campaign seeking Huang's reinstatement and has defended the former Nvidia chief amid the controversy surrounding his departure.

ALSO READ | Elon Musk backs petition seeking Jensen Huang's Nvidia return: ‘I’m signing it'

Steve Chen

YouTube co-founder Steve Chen is also among those backing Huang's return. His name has appeared among the signatories of the open letter urging Nvidia's board to reconsider its decision.

Amjad Masad

Replit CEO Amjad Masad has also supported the campaign. He was reportedly involved in helping organisers address technical issues with the petition website as the number of people signing it increased.

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Other prominent names reported among the supporters include Boom Supersonic founder Blake Scholl, Binance co-founder Yi He, Fuse Energy co-founder Alan Chang and former Blizzard Entertainment president Mike Ybarra.

The 'Stand With Jensen' campaign is calling on Nvidia's board to reinstate Huang and ensure that the circumstances surrounding his departure are examined through an independent investigation.

ALSO READ | Jensen Huang owns ‘serious mistakes’, says he would be honoured to return as Nvidia CEO

Investors call for reconsideration

Investors Brad Gerstner, founder of Altimeter Capital, and Gavin Baker, founder of Atreides Management, have also urged Nvidia's board to take a measured approach to the leadership question.

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In an open letter, they described Huang as an important leader for the company and called for an independent examination of the circumstances surrounding his departure before a final decision on its leadership.

US President Donald Trump has also expressed support for Huang's possible return. Trump said on Monday that he "would not mind" seeing the former Nvidia chief reinstated as CEO.

Trump has frequently turned to Huang for guidance on US artificial intelligence policies. He also indicated that he might discuss Nvidia with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their scheduled meeting later in the week.

Will Nvidia bring Huang back?

Despite the growing calls for his reinstatement, Nvidia's board is not considering bringing Huang back as CEO, a source familiar with the situation told CNN.

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The company has appointed chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while the board considers internal and external candidates for the permanent position.

Huang's departure came just four days after Nvidia's board announced an investigation into his conduct. He had led the company for 33 years after co-founding it.