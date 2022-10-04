Elon Musk's texts: 'Can you buy Twitter, then delete it', his ex-wife had asked

As text messages between Elon Musk and his contacts were made public last week during Tesla chief's ongoing legal fight with Twitter, his conversations with Jack Dorsey and his ex-wife Talulah Riley among others drew much attention.

“Can you buy Twitter and then delete it, please!? xx,” Talulah Riley had texted to Musk on March 23, Bloomberg reported. Talulah Riley is an English actress and writer who is Musk’s ex-wife.

“Please do something to fight woke-ism,” Talulah Riley wrote adding, “I will do anything to help! xx.”

On a Twitter account being suspended, Talulah Riley said to Musk, “It was a f--king joke. Why has everyone become so puritanical?”

Elon Musk's text to someone named JackJack, who is said to be Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey revealed Tesla chief's fight with Twitter's current head Parag Agrawal.

“You and I are in complete agreement. Parag is just moving far too slowly and trying to please people who will not be happy no matter what he does," Musk said to Jack Dorsey to which the latter replied, “At least it became clear that you can’t work together. That was clarifying.”

In messages that were revealed, Elon Musk told Parag Agarwal that he did not think he should be the “boss of anyone”.

