Did Elon Musk speak to Putin before tweeting Ukraine peace plan? Reports say yes

Tesla chief Elon Musk talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin directly before tweeting out a proposal to end the war in Ukraine, reports claimed. Ukraine vehemently decried the billionaire's “peace deal” that would have seen the country's territory permanently ceded to Russia.

Eurasia group head Ian Bremmer, in a mailout sent to subscribers, said that Elon Musk told him that Vladimir Putin was “prepared to negotiate,” on the condition that Crimea remained with Moscow.

If Ukraine accepted some form of permanent neutrality and recognised Russia’s annexation of four regions- Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia- Russia was ready to end the invasion, Putin told Elon Musk according to the mailout.

“These goals will be accomplished no matter what”, Elon Musk told Ian Bremmer that Putin said this adding that “everything needed to be done to avoid that outcome"- referring to nuclear strike in case Ukraine invaded Crimea.

Elon Musk also told Ian Bremmer that he had refused a request from Ukraine to active Starlink in Crimea, Vice reported.

Last week, Elon Musk tweeted a peace plan and a twitter poll amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine suggesting that referendums in the annexed territories slammed as sham votes by Ukraine and the West be redone.

Ukraine-Russia Peace:



- Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.



- Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).



- Water supply to Crimea assured.



- Ukraine remains neutral. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

The tweet infuriated Ukrainians, and President Volodymyr Zelensky responded with his own poll. “Which @elonmusk do you like more?,” Zelensky tweeted, offering two responses: one who supports Ukraine, or supports Russia.

Russia, on the other hand, appreciated Elon Musk's “positive” proposal to end the war.

Elon Musk denied reports claiming his conversation with Vladimir Putin, the Independent reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON