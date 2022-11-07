A warning on Twitter 'parody' as account of user impersonating Musk is suspended

Ever since Twitter was acquired by Elon Musk, there have been updates galore on restructuring, operations and changes the social network is set to see. In one of the latest updates, the world’s richest person has sent out a warning on impersonation.

“Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying “parody” will be permanently suspended,” the new boss of the micro-blogging site wrote in a tweet. This comes after the account of a user - impersonating him - got suspended.

“Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue,” he added.

Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark, Musk underlined as he stressed: “Widespread verification will democratize journalism & empower the voice of the people.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON