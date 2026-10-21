‘Stupid’ claims: Macron slams Trump, others for blaming Muslim migrants for French riots

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday accused foreign leaders, including those in the United States, of exploiting unrest in France for political gain.

Macron and Trump once enjoyed a good relationship but Trump regularly mocks the French president in his public speeches. (Reuters File)

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The French president slammed “unacceptable” and “stupid” remarks about the riots and rubbished claims blaming Muslim migrants for the violence.

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The protests, triggered by soaring living costs, have led to widespread rioting and looting.

Deep Dive What were the French protests actually about? The demonstrations were driven by rising living costs and inflation, alongside grievances over underfunded schools, poor facilities and declining public services. The articles do not support claims that Muslim migrants caused the unrest. How did the protests spread beyond the students who started them? Other groups joined the demonstrations, including Yellow Vests supporters, university students, climate activists and farmers. News coverage, organising networks and links between groups can help protests reach more people. How can AI-generated images misrepresent the French protests? Macron said fabricated AI images showed scenes that had not happened in France. A separate satirical AI video depicted tourists sightseeing amid imagined fires and unrest, so it should not be treated as documentary footage.

Republicans in the US have reportedly alleged that Muslims are releasing pent-up anger at the historically Catholic France. “Today, radical Islam is the single greatest threat to the American democracy and freedom. We’re seeing in real time in France what happens when moderates capitulate to radical Islam,” Kansas Senator Roger Marshall told the crowd at Monday's rally attended by Trump, according to an AP report.

Trump had urged Macron to “close your borders and take control before it is too late!”

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Buildings set on fire, shops looted, over 1,000 arrested as protests against rising living costs in France turn violent Macron rejects claims of migrant role in riots {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Buildings set on fire, shops looted, over 1,000 arrested as protests against rising living costs in France turn violent Macron rejects claims of migrant role in riots {{/usCountry}}

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Responding to the remarks, Macron said there had been “foreign manipulation of information in the aftermath” of the looting in Paris and other French cities last weekend, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

“And that has led to comments that are as unacceptable as they are stupid, from many people, including foreign leaders,” he said.

When a reporter asked whether he was referring to Trump, Macron replied, “Among others.”

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The French president also flagged the circulation of AI-generated images purportedly depicting events in France that had never taken place.

“We've seen AI-generated images depicting scenes that never actually happened in France. We've had people claiming that we were invaded by hordes of migrants and Islamists, which is completely false,” Macron said.

What Trump said

US President Donald Trump on Sunday blamed "immigration of people" for the widespread unrest in France as violent protests broke out in Paris, Nice, Marseille and other cities over rising inflation.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said, "France is burning! The immigration of people from an entirely different world, people with hatred in their hearts, has shattered that once great country."

What is happening in France?

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France witnessed widespread unrest during demonstrations against inflation and the rising cost of living, with clashes between police and protesters, looting and damage reported across several cities.

Streets were left devastated on Sunday morning following Saturday's demonstrations, news agency AFP reported. The protests were reportedly called by the Yellow Vest movement, which has campaigned against rising prices and the cost of living.

“We're sick of slaving away for poverty wages while our rents keep going up,” teacher Regine Monfroid told AFP, highlighting the financial pressures faced by demonstrators. The protests, however, also centred on other grievances.

Also Read: 'France is burning': US President Donald Trump blames 'immigration' for unrest in French cities

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(With inputs from agencies)