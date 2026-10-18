'France is burning': US President Donald Trump blames 'immigration' for unrest in French cities
Trump's comment comes as the French police reportedly arrested several people after clashes reportedly broke out during protests over rising living costs.
US President Donald Trump on Sunday blamed "immigration of people" for the widespread unrest in France as violent protests broke out in Paris, Nice, Marseille and other cities over rising inflation.
The US president's comment came as the police in France reportedly arrested at least 1,800 people across the country after violent groups clashed with officers and looted shops during protests over rising living costs.
Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said, "France is burning! The immigration of people from an entirely different world, people with hatred in their hearts, has shattered that once great country."
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"Close your Borders and take control, before it is too late," the US President added.
Also Read | Violent protests, town hall torched, looting and 1,800 arrests: What's happening in France
What's happening in France?
During the protests against high inflation and the cost of living, masked youths pillaged shops across Paris and several other cities, AFP reported.
Authorities informed that masked groups on Saturday set fires and attacked public buildings, including city halls, in various cities, according to a report by the Associated Press.
In France's Limoges, flames engulfed the 19th-century City Hall. Haute-Vienne prefect Maurice Barate reportedly told LCI television that the fire was deliberately set.
Also Read | From France to Italy: Looting, vandalism prevails across Europe as rising cost of living stirs unrest
France's President Macron to give address
French President Emmanuel Macron was to give a televised address at 1800 GMT on Sunday, AFP reported, citing his office. The broadcast was to take place after a meeting between Macron and various ministers, the Elysee said.
Meanwhile, Macron will hold an emergency meeting with government officials on Sunday afternoon, before addressing the nation, AP reported.
"No room for violence in our Republic. Those who have broken, attacked the prefectures as well as businesses, looted even our town halls, will be prosecuted and punished," the French President said in an X post on Saturday.
"To the law enforcement forces, guarantors of the right to demonstrate, I express the support of the Nation. We will all stand united against the sowers of chaos, who seek only to bring down our institutions and prevent those who peacefully express their demands from doing so," he added.
"The right to protest is a fundamental right. Deliberately and collectively sowing disorder through violence is not," France's interior minister Laurent Nuñez wrote on X.
Also Read | Trump mocks protests as violence, clashes hit French cities: ‘France seems to be good for revolutions’
Trump blames France unrest on migration
Earlier, Trump had blamed France's student protests on migration.
"What's happening in France is nothing less than out of control mass migration," Trump had said in a post on his Truth Social.
His comments came as the students in France blocked the entrances to hundreds of high schools since late September to demand better conditions.
(with inputs from agencies)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnushka Awasthi
Anushka Awasthi is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers politics, geopolitics, and major national and international developments. She holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), New Delhi. Passionate about India's political landscape, Anushka believes that politics shapes every aspect of society, from public policy to everyday life. This drives her to deliver timely, accurate, and researched news that helps readers make sense of everyday developments. Before joining Hindustan Times, Anushka worked with the Zee News English website, reporting extensively on Indian politics and international affairs. During her tenure, she also wrote a range of interviews and analytical stories, focusing on key political and international affairs events. Her reporting is driven by a strong interest in journalism and a dedication to balanced reporting. She strives to present news with clarity and context in the digital era. She aims to ensure that readers stay informed about issues that matter. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys planning her next travel adventure to various corners of India, reading classical books, and binging sitcoms. A coffee enthusiast, she is always on the lookout for new places and experiences.Read More