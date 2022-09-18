Emmanuel Macron will give this to King Charles. It is related to the Queen

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, who are heading to London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral, will give King Charles a book of pictures celebrating the queen's visits to France, French officials said on Sunday.

The Macrons will present the book when they join King Charles and scores of other world leaders and royals on Sunday evening for a reception at Buckingham Palace.

On Monday, they will attend the grand state funeral of Queen Elizabeth, who died on Sept. 8 after 70 years on the throne.

"From her coronation on, she knew and spoke with all of our presidents. No other country had the privilege of welcoming her as many times as we did," Macron said last week in a tribute to the queen, whose last official visit to France took place in 2014.