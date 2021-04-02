Home / World News / England Covid-19 reproduction rate steady at 0.8 to 1 : Report
world news

England Covid-19 reproduction rate steady at 0.8 to 1 : Report

This week, strict lockdown restrictions in England began to be eased for the first time since the start of the year as the number of deaths, hospitalisations and cases has steadily fallen.
Reuters | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, London
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 10:08 PM IST
The figures showed the daily growth rate of infections in England was between -4% to 0%,(AFP)

The estimated Covid-19 reproduction number in England could be as high as 1, official figures showed on Friday, although the pandemic is still thought to be shrinking.

This week, strict lockdown restrictions in England began to be eased for the first time since the start of the year as the number of deaths, hospitalisations and cases has steadily fallen.

The Department of Health said scientists could not agree to a nationwide figure for the reproduction "R" number or daily growth estimate in Covid-19 cases, but the estimated figures for England remained unchanged.

In England, the R number was estimated between 0.8 to 1.0, meaning that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 8 and 10 others, a figure unchanged from last week. A figure above 1 suggests the disease is growing.

The figures showed the daily growth rate of infections in England was between -4% to 0%, meaning the number of new infections was shrinking by between 0% and 4% each day, also the same rate as recorded the previous week.

Health chiefs had cautioned progress in limiting infection would slow after millions of children returned to school at the start of March, although the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday an estimated 1 in 370 people in England had Covid-19 last week, the lowest share since mid-September and compared with 1 in 340 in the previous week.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

US Capitol on lockdown after car rams barricade; driver shot

US CDC announces revised guidance for fully vaccinated people | 10 points

Johnson & Johnson starts testing Covid-19 vaccine on teens

Gruelling Covid-19 lockdown has Toronto businesses at the breaking point

The R number has been used a guide to the state of the pandemic but the health ministry said the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) had not agreed figures for the whole of the United Kingdom this week.

"Given the increasingly localised approach to managing the epidemic, particularly between nations, UK-level estimates are less meaningful than previously and may not accurately reflect the current picture of the epidemic," the ministry said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
england coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP