Entire crew of crashed Ka-27 helicopter in Russia likely dead: Report

The crew of Russia's Ka-27 helicopter that crashed in Kamchatka most likely died, an emergency services' spokesman told Sputnik on Friday.
ANI
SEP 24, 2021
"It is highly likely that the entire crew were killed," the spokesman said.

The helicopter belonging to the Russian Federal Security Service's border department for the Eastern Arctic went missing late on Thursday and was later found 10 kilometres (6 miles) northwest of the settlement of Nikolayevka. There were five people on board.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
