Norwegian energy company Equinor has detected an ongoing cyberattack targeting some of its IT systems, Reuters reported on November 17.

Equinor detected a cyberattack on some IT systems but reported no data theft or disruption to its oil and gas production. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The company confirmed that the incident has not affected its operations or oil and gas production.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

It also said there was currently no indication that any data had been stolen. The company did not provide further details about the attack.

Equinor's importance in the European gas market

Equinor plays a major role in Europe's natural gas market, with its supplies covering a significant share of the region's energy needs. It is one of the largest natural gas suppliers in Europe.

According to the company's official website, it markets and sells around 70% of all gas produced on the Norwegian continental shelf. Its own gas volumes, together with those of the Norwegian state, account for more than 20% of Europe's gas market.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: FBI sounds alarm over AI hacking tool that can breach US networks in under three hours Will the cyberattack affect Europe's gas supply? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: FBI sounds alarm over AI hacking tool that can breach US networks in under three hours Will the cyberattack affect Europe's gas supply? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

There is currently no reported disruption to gas production or supplies following the cyberattack. Equinor's confirmation means gas from its Norwegian fields continues to reach European customers.

The incident has drawn attention because Norway is a major supplier of natural gas to the European Union. According to Eurostat, Norway accounted for 52.1% of the EU's imports of natural gas in gaseous form in 2025. This figure represents Norway's share, not Equinor's individual contribution.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Equinor does not operate the entire Norwegian gas pipeline network. State-owned Gassco manages the transportation system connecting Norwegian gas fields with European markets.