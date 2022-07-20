Erdogan keeps Putin waiting at Tehran meeting. Here’s what the Russian Prez did
- The video, released by the Turkish presidency, showed Putin walking inside the meeting room, only to find it empty.
Russian President Vladimir Putin was left waiting and fidgeting for nearly 50 seconds by his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan ahead of an official meeting in Tehran on Tuesday. The video of the same is now going viral, prompting social media users to wonder whether it was an act of revenge by Erdogan as the Russian President has a history of making other leaders, including Erdogan, wait before talks.
The video, released by the Turkish presidency, showed Putin walking inside the meeting room, only to find it empty. He then stood in front of his chair and the two flags of the nation, with his hands clasped, mouth twitching. He can then be seen changing his stance as Erdogane enters the room.
"Hello, how are you, good?" asks Erdogan in the video as both leaders smile at each other and shake hands.
The meeting in Iran was Putin's first with a NATO alliance leader since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.
In 2020, in Moscow, Erdogan was left waiting for about two minutes by the Russian leader ahead of their scheduled meeting.
The Kremlin leader has also made Pope Francis wait for over an hour before their meeting in 2020-- a second such incident between Putin and Pope. In 2013, Putin was almost 50 minutes late for his meeting with the Pope.
He had also made Ukraine’s ousted president Viktor Yanukovych for four hour before their meeting.
Meanwhile, the Russia-led war raged in Ukraine as Moscow's forces shelled eastern and southern parts of the country.
Earlier in the day, the White House said, citing intelligence, that Russia was seeking to annex Ukrainian territory by installing proxy officials and establishing the rouble as the currency in Russian-controlled parts of eastern Ukraine. The Russian embassy in Washington dismissed the comments as "fundamentally false".
-
India rubbishes reports about influencing Sri Lankan presidential elections
Dismissing reports that New Delhi sought to influence the presidential election process in Sri Lanka, India on Wednesday reiterated its stand of backing for the stability and economic recovery of the island nation after Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected as their new president. Wickremesinghe, who has served as prime minister six times, was elected to the post by Sri Lankan parliamentarians, defeating his main rival Dullus Alahapperuma by 134 votes to 82.
-
Peace talks with Ukraine 'make no sense' now: Russia's foreign minister
Russia said Wednesday that holding peace talks with Ukraine made no sense "in the current situation" as Moscow presses ahead with its offensive iKyivry. Talks between Russia and Ukraine largely ground to a halt in mid-April, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. Russia's top diplomat also said that Moscow's military aims in Ukraine were no longer focused "only" on the country's east, adding that supplies of Western weapons had changed the Kremlin's calculus.
-
Protests outside presidential office after Ranil Wickremesinghe elected
A large number of protesters gathered outside the secretariat in Sri Lanka's Colombo Wednesday as lawmakers chose Ranil Wickremesinghe to succeed as president Rajabaya Gotapaksa - who fled the island nation as it grapples with its worst economic crisis. Read: 'If India, Sri Lanka comparison misinformed, then why...': Owaisi's jab after all-party meetDisheartened protesters told Reuters they see the 'same values, corruption and oppression in Ranil as seen in Gotabaya Rajapaksa'.
-
UN slams killings, human rights abuses under Afghanistan's Taliban
Hundreds of people have been killed in Afghanistan since the Taliban overran the country nearly a year ago, even though security on the whole has improved since then, the United Nations said in a report Wednesday. In its report, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan also highlighted the poor situation of women and girls since the Taliban takeover and how they have been stripped of many of their human rights under Afghanistan's current rulers.
-
Indian passport gives visa free access to 60 countries. List here
India has ranked 87th on the Henley Passport Index – a global passport rankings chart that uses data from the International Air Transport Authority to rank 'strongest' and 'weakest' among 199 passports. India's passport provides visa-free access to 60 nations. India fell two places in the third quarter but rose three from the corresponding period last year. India ranked 90th in Q3 and Q4 in 2021. Full list of countries India has visa-free access to:
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics