EU chief Charles Michel says on his way to Kyiv, may meet Ukraine's Zelensky

Published on Jan 19, 2023 01:49 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "I am on my way to Kyiv," Michel said in a video he posted on his Twitter account.

Russia-Ukraine War: European Council President Charles Michel delivers a speech.(AFP)
EU chief Charles Michel on Thursday said he was on his way to Kyiv to discuss with President Volodymyr Zelensky what "concrete measures" Europe can take to support Ukraine.

"I am on my way to Kyiv," Michel said in a video he posted on his Twitter account, saying he would meet Zelensky as well as the prime minister and members of parliament. He also said he would "discuss with president Zelensky and his team what are the concrete measures we can develop in order to make sure they are stronger and more powerful".

