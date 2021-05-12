Home / World News / EU court scraps Amazon's $303 million EU tax order
world news

EU court scraps Amazon's $303 million EU tax order

The Luxembourg-based General Court said Amazon had not enjoyed a selective advantage in its tax deal with Luxembourg.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 06:29 PM IST
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France.(Reuters)

Europe's second-top court on Thursday annulled an EU order to Amazon to pay about 250 million euros ($303.28 million) in back taxes to Luxembourg, part of an EU crackdown against unfair tax deals between multinationals and EU countries.

The Luxembourg-based General Court said Amazon had not enjoyed a selective advantage in its tax deal with Luxembourg.

"The Commission did not prove to the requisite legal standard that there was an undue reduction of the tax burden of a European subsidiary of the Amazon group," judge said.

The European Commission in its 2017 ruling said the Grand Duchy spared the U.S. online retailer from paying taxes on almost three-quarters of its profits from EU operations by allowing it to channel profits to a holding company tax-free.

The cases are T-816/17 Luxembourg v Commission & T-318/18 Amazon EU v Commission.

Europe's second-top court on Thursday annulled an EU order to Amazon to pay about 250 million euros ($303.28 million) in back taxes to Luxembourg, part of an EU crackdown against unfair tax deals between multinationals and EU countries.

The Luxembourg-based General Court said Amazon had not enjoyed a selective advantage in its tax deal with Luxembourg.

"The Commission did not prove to the requisite legal standard that there was an undue reduction of the tax burden of a European subsidiary of the Amazon group," judge said.

The European Commission in its 2017 ruling said the Grand Duchy spared the U.S. online retailer from paying taxes on almost three-quarters of its profits from EU operations by allowing it to channel profits to a holding company tax-free.

The cases are T-816/17 Luxembourg v Commission & T-318/18 Amazon EU v Commission.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
european union
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: Elephant’s cricket skills impress former England skipper Michael Vaughan

Man finds ‘human baby-sized’ frog in Solomon Islands

Sanchez the alligator enjoys ride by gazing out of window. Watch

Nothing to see here, just an adorable bunny getting some Vitamin C
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Covaxin
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP