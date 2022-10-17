Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / EU sanctions on Iran to include controversial morality police: Germany

EU sanctions on Iran to include controversial morality police: Germany

world news
Published on Oct 17, 2022 02:13 PM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: “Amongst those listed is the so-called morality police,” Germany said.

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: A woman holds a placard with a picture of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a protest against her death.(AP)
Reuters |

Fresh EU sanctions on Iran over a crackdown on protesters will include blacklisting the country's morality police amongst others, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.

Read more: Watch: Athlete competes without hijab, defying Iran's diktat for female players

"We will launch an additional sanctions package today that will hold accountable those who are responsible for the brutal crimes against women, youths and men," she told reporters as she arrived for a meeting with her EU counterparts in Luxembourg.

"Amongst those listed is the so-called morality police."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
iran germany
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP