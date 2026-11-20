Even as Donald Trump met with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in a historic trilateral meeting on Thursday, a fresh round of Russian strikes hit Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

China's President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin pose for photos at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Shenzhen, in China on November 19. (AFP)

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Talks of potential peace in Ukraine was among the topics discussed by the three leaders, China's news agency Xinhua reported. But the post-meeting statement did not have mention of the Ukraine conflict.

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The meeting also came while a conference is being held in Berlin, Germany, among Ukraine and its Europeanallies, called the Coalition of the Willing. US envoys are also in attendance, with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner among those representing Washington there. The focus of the meeting remains on bringing Ukraine and its European allies together as a single negotiating front in the Russia-Ukraine peace talks being brokered by the US.

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Deep Dive Why is the EU summoning the Russian envoy over the strikes on Kyiv? The strikes killed one person and damaged several foreign embassies, including those of Austria and the Netherlands. EU Vice President Kaja Kallas said diplomatic premises are protected under international law. Will Europe take part in the next Ukraine peace talks? German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expects new talks to take place soon, with Europe joining the United States, Russia and Ukraine. No date has been set, and the United Arab Emirates was named as a possible location. What security guarantee is Trump considering for Ukraine? Jared Kushner said Trump is open to a guarantee similar to NATO’s Article 5. Kushner said it would need to serve US interests and be part of a broader security package.

{{^usCountry}} But with Thursday's meet bringing no clear outcome, followed by simultaneous drone attacks on Kyiv, progress in the peace talks looks difficult. On Thursday, once the Shenzhen talks concluded, the European Union's vice president Kaja Kallas vowed to summon the Russian envoy to the EU over the drone attacks in Ukraine on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But with Thursday's meet bringing no clear outcome, followed by simultaneous drone attacks on Kyiv, progress in the peace talks looks difficult. On Thursday, once the Shenzhen talks concluded, the European Union's vice president Kaja Kallas vowed to summon the Russian envoy to the EU over the drone attacks in Ukraine on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

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EU Vice President criticises Putin over Kyiv strikes

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The Russian drone attack on Ukraine led to the death of an individual and damage to several embassies of foreign countries, including Austria and the Netherlands, as well as a historic cathedral. EU Vice President Kaja Kallas alleged that Russia violated international laws protecting diplomatic premises.

"Diplomatic premises are protected under international law. Russia’s contempt for it is on display every day," Kallas wrote on X. "In response, we will summon Russia’s envoy to the EU over today's strikes. We will further increase assistance to Ukraine and pressure on Russia to end its war."

Trump open to NATO style security guarantee for Ukraine

Jared Kushner said in Berlin on Thursday that Trump is open to NATO's Article-5 style security guarantee for Ukraine. Kushner claimed that he has discussed the idea with Russia and that they are "comfortable" with it.

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Also read: Trump calls China visit a ‘highly consequential trip’ as he heads back to DC after Xi-Putin trilateral meet

Kushner led the two-day talks between the US, Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi earlier this month. After the Abu Dhabi summit, US envoys met separately with representatives from both the Kremlin and Kyiv for discussions on the terms of a deal.

“From America’s perspective, giving an Article Five-like security guarantee is a really, really big deal,” Jared Kushner said. “And I think that that’s something that President Trump is open to, but obviously it has to be in America’s interest to do that. We also have to make sure that it’s part of a broader security package.”

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He added that they have "gotten the Russians comfortable with that concept, where any security guarantee for Ukraine would be based on Article Five.”