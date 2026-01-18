EU warns Trump's tariff threat might cause ‘downward spiral,’ calls emergency meeting on Sunday
European Union leaders warned that Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on European countries could undermine transatlantic relations
European Union leaders on Saturday warned against US President Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs on European countries until he achieves his desire to ‘purchase’ Greenland. Further, the EU's 27 countries will convene an emergency envoys meeting on Sunday to discuss the threat.
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa, president of the European Council, issued a joint statement stating that the tariffs would “risk a dangerous downward spiral”.
The emergency meeting will begin at 4:00 GMT (9:30 pm IST) on Sunday, Reuters reported.
In a message on social media platform X, EU leaders wrote, “Tariffs would undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral.”
"Europe will remain united, coordinated, and committed to upholding its sovereignty," they added.
The post said that the EU has underlined their shared transatlantic interest in peace and security in the Arctic. “The pre-coordinated Danish exercise, conducted with allies, responds to the need to strengthen Arctic security and poses no threat to anyone,” the post read.
Affirming solidarity with Denmark, EU leaders said that they are committed to developing dialogue. They said that the process began already last week between the Kingdom of Denmark and the US, referring to the talks held between the countries.
Earlier, Trump said that from February 1, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland would be subject to a 10% tariff on all goods sent to the United States.
These tariffs would increase to 25% on June 1 and would continue to remain until a deal is reached for the United States to purchase Greenland, Trump said