‘Unacceptable’: How France and Britain reacted to Trump's tariff threat for opposing Greenland ‘purchase’

In his post, Macron stated that France is committed to the sovereignty and independence of nations. “It is also on this basis that we decided to take part in the exercise organised by Denmark in Greenland,” he said. Macron also added that France “fully assumes this decision,” citing that the security in the Arctic and the outer edges of Europe is at stake.

Emmanuel Macron took to X and posted, “Tariff threats are unacceptable and have no place in this context.” He also wrote that Europeans will respond in a united and coordinated manner, ensuring European sovereignty.

After Sweden, French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also reacted to US President Donald Trump's tariff threats on European Nations over acquiring Greenland. While Macron called the threat “unacceptable,” Starmer termed it “completely wrong”.

“No intimidation or threat will influence us—neither in Ukraine, nor in Greenland, nor anywhere else in the world,” the post read.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the US was "completely wrong" to threaten new tariffs on European countries over their opposition to President Trump's intention to buy Greenland, Reuters reported.

"Applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of NATO allies is completely wrong. We will, of course, be pursuing this directly with the US administration," Starmer was quoted as saying.

He also reiterated that, in Britain's view, the future of Greenland was to be decided by Denmark and Greenland.

Trump on Friday announced that 10 per cent tariffs would be imposedon 8 European nations until the US is allowed to purchase Greenland. He added that the tariffs would rise to 25 per cent until the deal is finalised.