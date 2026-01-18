‘Will not be blackmailed’: Swedish PM reacts to Trump's tariff threat on European nations

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Saturday rejected US President Donald Trump's threat to European nations of increasing tariffs if they did not let him acquire Greenland. In the post, Kristersson added that Sweden is now having intensive discussions with other EU countries, Norway, and the United Kingdom for a coordinated response to the threat. (AFP File photo)

Taking to X, Swedish PM said, "We will not let ourselves be blackmailed." He also wrote that only Denmark and Greenland have the authority to decide on issues concerning Denmark and Greenland.

“I will always stand up for my country, and for our allied neighbours.” He wrote that this is an EU issue that “affects many more countries than those now being singled out.”

In the post, Kristersson added that Sweden is now having intensive discussions with other EU countries, Norway, and the United Kingdom for a coordinated response to the threat.

Earlier in the day, President Trump posted on Truth Social stating that 10 per cent tariffs would come into effect on February 1 on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, France, Germany, the UK, and the Netherlands.

He also added that these tariffs would rise to 25 per cent on June 1 and would continue till a deal is finalised for the US to purchase Greenland.

Meanwhile, European Council President Antonio Costa on Saturday said that the EU was very firm in defending international law, Reuters reported.

In response to the question about the new tariff threats, he said, “What we can say is that the European Union will always be very firm in defending international law, wherever it may be, which of course begins within the territory of the member states of the European Union”

Costa also informed that currently he is coordinating a joint response from the member states of the European Union on this issue.