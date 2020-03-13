e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Europe now ‘epicentre’ of COVID-19 pandemic: World Health Organisation

Europe now ‘epicentre’ of COVID-19 pandemic: World Health Organisation

World Health Organization warned Friday said that Europe was now the “epicentre” for the global coronavirus pandemic.

world Updated: Mar 13, 2020 22:07 IST
Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse
Geneva
A customer wears a market at a market in Pamplona, northern Spain.
A customer wears a market at a market in Pamplona, northern Spain.(AP)
         

The World Health Organization warned Friday said that Europe was now the “epicentre” for the global coronavirus pandemic and reporting more daily cases than China did at the height of its outbreak.

“Europe has now become the epicentre of the pandemic,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a virtual press conference, describing the more than 5,000 deaths worldwide as “a tragic milestone”.

tags
top news
Coronavirus update: Face masks and sanitisers declared essential items
Coronavirus update: Face masks and sanitisers declared essential items
India to suspend cross-border bus,train services, close 18 immigration checkposts
India to suspend cross-border bus,train services, close 18 immigration checkposts
SC to hear only urgent matters from Monday, restricts entry into courtrooms
SC to hear only urgent matters from Monday, restricts entry into courtrooms
Kerala man admitted to coronavirus isolation ward in hospital dies
Kerala man admitted to coronavirus isolation ward in hospital dies
Theaters, gyms to be shut in Mumbai, 5 other cities in Maharashtra over coronavirus
Theaters, gyms to be shut in Mumbai, 5 other cities in Maharashtra over coronavirus
IPL 2020: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15
IPL 2020: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15
Gold prices crash over Rs 1,000 as investors liquidate assets over coronavirus fears
Gold prices crash over Rs 1,000 as investors liquidate assets over coronavirus fears
PM Modi asks SAARC nation to work together on Covid-19, leaders laud initiative
PM Modi asks SAARC nation to work together on Covid-19, leaders laud initiative
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news