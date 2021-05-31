European Union executive urges travel reopening ahead of summer
The European Union executive, which is seeking to harmonise travel measures across the bloc, said that - according to its recommendation - fully vaccinated people should be exempt from testing or quarantines when travelling from one EU country to another.
Reuters | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Brussels
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 05:15 PM IST
The European Commission proposed on Monday that all EU countries gradually ease travel measures over the summer as the number of Covid-19 vaccinations continues to grow and the severity of the pandemic in the bloc diminishes.
The European Union executive, which is seeking to harmonise travel measures across the bloc, said that - according to its recommendation - fully vaccinated people should be exempt from testing or quarantines when travelling from one EU country to another.
TRENDING NEWS