European Union executive urges travel reopening ahead of summer
world news

European Union executive urges travel reopening ahead of summer

The European Union executive, which is seeking to harmonise travel measures across the bloc, said that - according to its recommendation - fully vaccinated people should be exempt from testing or quarantines when travelling from one EU country to another.
Reuters | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Brussels
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 05:15 PM IST
File photo for representational purposes. (AP)

The European Commission proposed on Monday that all EU countries gradually ease travel measures over the summer as the number of Covid-19 vaccinations continues to grow and the severity of the pandemic in the bloc diminishes.

The European Union executive, which is seeking to harmonise travel measures across the bloc, said that - according to its recommendation - fully vaccinated people should be exempt from testing or quarantines when travelling from one EU country to another.

