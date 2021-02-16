IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Europe's rights court orders UK to compensate 90,000 euros to human trafficking victims
The British government has three months to decide whether to appeal the ruling at the ECHR's grand chamber.
The British government has three months to decide whether to appeal the ruling at the ECHR's grand chamber.
world news

Europe's rights court orders UK to compensate 90,000 euros to human trafficking victims

  • The European Court of Human Rights said Britain had failed to protect potential victims of child trafficking in a case dating back to 2009, and breached two articles relating to the prohibition of forced labour and the right to a fair trial.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:01 PM IST

Britain should pay 90,000 euros (78,590 pounds) in compensation to two Vietnamese men who were convicted of drug crimes despite signs they had been trafficked as children and forced to work on cannabis farms, Europe's top rights court ruled on Tuesday.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said Britain had failed to protect potential victims of child trafficking in a case dating back to 2009, and breached two articles relating to the prohibition of forced labour and the right to a fair trial.

The court ordered Britain to pay 25,000 euros in damages and 20,000 euros for costs and expenses to each of the applicants, who are now in their 20s.

The British government has three months to decide whether to appeal the ruling at the ECHR's grand chamber.

Britain's Home Office (interior ministry) was not immediately available to comment on the verdict.

Anti-slavery advocates welcomed the ruling and said it could affect the treatment of victims in other European nations.

"It's actually a game changer on the rights of all victims of trafficking to protection," said Parosha Chandran, a barrister who represented one of the two applicants in the case.

"This judgment will count for many victims today, tomorrow and in many years to come," she added.

In its ruling, the Strasbourg-based court outlined how the two Vietnamese applicants - referred to as V.C.L. and A.N. - were discovered working on cannabis farms in Britain in 2009, and charged with drugs offences to which they pleaded guilty.

Following their conviction, the two teenagers were detained in young offenders' institutions before later being recognised by British authorities as victims of human trafficking.

However, prosecutors ultimately concluded that they had not been trafficked and Britain's Court of Appeal ruled that the decision to prosecute them had been justified, the ruling said.

But the ECHR said prosecutors did not give clear reasons to challenge the classification of the two Vietnamese as victims of trafficking, and that the Court of Appeal had only addressed whether the decision to prosecute had been an abuse of process.

The lack of any assessment of whether the applicants had been trafficked may have prevented them from securing important evidence capable of helping their defence, the ruling said.

The United Kingdom thus violated Article 4 - prohibition of forced labour - and Article 6 - right to a fair trial - under the European Convention on Human Rights, according to the ECHR.

A record 10,627 suspected modern slaves were identified in Britain in 2019 - up by 52% in a year - while the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the crime further underground with victims less likely to be found or receive help, according to activists.

Police, lawyers and campaigners have raised concerns that children are often prosecuted on drug charges despite evidence suggesting they were coerced, and a legal defence protecting such defendants under Britain's 2015 Modern Slavery Act.

"This case overwhelmingly proves identification is key for child victims of trafficking, particularly if they are caught up in criminal exploitation," said Anna Sereni, coordinator of the Anti-Trafficking Monitoring Group, a coalition of charities.

"We're glad that the ECHR acknowledged the importance of protecting children through principles of non-punishment and non-prosecution," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
human trafficking united kingdom
Close
The British government has three months to decide whether to appeal the ruling at the ECHR's grand chamber.
The British government has three months to decide whether to appeal the ruling at the ECHR's grand chamber.
world news

Europe's rights court orders UK to compensate human trafficking victims

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:01 PM IST
  • The European Court of Human Rights said Britain had failed to protect potential victims of child trafficking in a case dating back to 2009, and breached two articles relating to the prohibition of forced labour and the right to a fair trial.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Service personnel in the UK were stripped of medals because of their sexuality.(PTI / Representational Image)
Service personnel in the UK were stripped of medals because of their sexuality.(PTI / Representational Image)
world news

UK to return medals to veterans discharged because of sexuality

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:56 PM IST
The Ministry of Defense announced the new policy on Tuesday, more than two decades after Britain lifted its ban on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender service personnel in 2000.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The court ordered Britain to pay 25,000 euros in damages and 20,000 euros for costs and expenses to each of the applicants, who are now in their 20s.(Representative image)
The court ordered Britain to pay 25,000 euros in damages and 20,000 euros for costs and expenses to each of the applicants, who are now in their 20s.(Representative image)
world news

Europe's rights court orders UK to compensate human trafficking victims

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:55 PM IST
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said Britain had failed to protect potential victims of child trafficking in a case dating back to 2009, and breached two articles relating to the prohibition of forced labour and the right to a fair trial.
READ FULL STORY
Close
North Korean men and women use computer terminals at the Sci-Tech Complex in Pyongyang, North Korea.(AP / File Photo)
North Korean men and women use computer terminals at the Sci-Tech Complex in Pyongyang, North Korea.(AP / File Photo)
world news

North Korea hackers targeted vaccine technology: S Korea spy agency

AP, Seoul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:30 PM IST
The National Intelligence Service (NIS) rarely comments on North Korea-related information it provides to lawmakers at private briefings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Palestinian girl walks past a coronavirus-themed mural in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 16, 2021. - The Palestinian Authority accused Israel of refusing to allow some 2,000 coronavirus vaccine doses destined for Gaza health workers into the blockaded coastal strip. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)(AFP)
A Palestinian girl walks past a coronavirus-themed mural in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 16, 2021. - The Palestinian Authority accused Israel of refusing to allow some 2,000 coronavirus vaccine doses destined for Gaza health workers into the blockaded coastal strip. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Hamas condemns Israel over blocking Covid vaccines to Gaza

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:14 PM IST
The Palestinian Authority, based in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, had planned to send the Russian Sputnik V doses through Israel to Gaza, a separate territory run by Islamist movement Hamas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden wants Congress to pass his $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill in the coming weeks in order to get $1,400 stimulus checks out to Americans and bolster unemployment payments.(AP Photo)
Biden wants Congress to pass his $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill in the coming weeks in order to get $1,400 stimulus checks out to Americans and bolster unemployment payments.(AP Photo)
world news

Prez Biden to pitch stimulus bill in Wisconsin, US state hard hit by pandemic

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:07 PM IST
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said last week that Biden would do a CNN town hall with voters while visiting the state, hard hit by the pandemic and its economic fallout.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg briefs media after a meeting of the Alliance's ambassadors over the security situation in the Middle East, in Brussels, Belgium January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg briefs media after a meeting of the Alliance's ambassadors over the security situation in the Middle East, in Brussels, Belgium January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

NATO to agree larger Iraq training force as violence rises

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:52 PM IST
Ministers are set to agree plans on Thursday during a video conference, potentially taking the mission from its current maximum of some 500 troops to around 4,000 or 5,000, four diplomats said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV, policemen seize fake Covid-19 vaccines in Kunshan in eastern China's Jiangsu Province, on November 18, 2020. (AP file)
In this image taken from video footage run by China's CCTV, policemen seize fake Covid-19 vaccines in Kunshan in eastern China's Jiangsu Province, on November 18, 2020. (AP file)
world news

China arrests kingpin of fake Covid vaccine gang

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:31 PM IST
The leader of the gang, identified as Kong, packaged some 58000 doses of saline and mineral water solutions as anti Covid vaccine and sold them in batches including to unidentified countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Just six events out of almost 10,000 involving an external speaker were cancelled over the speakers' views in 2019-20, according to a survey in December by the group Wonkhe, which analyses higher education policy.(REUTERS)
Just six events out of almost 10,000 involving an external speaker were cancelled over the speakers' views in 2019-20, according to a survey in December by the group Wonkhe, which analyses higher education policy.(REUTERS)
world news

UK set for new laws to protect free speech on campus

AFP
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:31 PM IST
"I am deeply worried about the chilling effect on campuses of unacceptable silencing and censoring," said education minister Gavin Williamson.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suu Kyi, who was ousted in a military coup on Feb. 1, has already been charged with possessing walkie-talkies that were imported without being registered.(AFP)
Suu Kyi, who was ousted in a military coup on Feb. 1, has already been charged with possessing walkie-talkies that were imported without being registered.(AFP)
world news

Myanmar police file new charge against Aung San Suu Kyi

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told reporters after meeting with a judge in a court in the capital, Naypyitaw, that Suu Kyi has been charged with violating Article 25 of the Natural Disaster Management Law, which has been used to prosecute people who have broken coronavirus restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Tuesday, two new mass vaccination sites with doses from the federal government will open in Oakland and in Los Angeles.(AP)
On Tuesday, two new mass vaccination sites with doses from the federal government will open in Oakland and in Los Angeles.(AP)
world news

Plummeting Covid-19 cases in US show a path to crushing the pandemic

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 04:07 PM IST
The country is still far short of herd immunity, the time when the country has so much protection from the dominant strain that it can no longer spread effectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Wilmington Fire Department tweeted that it would send teams to help find people missing after the tornado.(AP)
The Wilmington Fire Department tweeted that it would send teams to help find people missing after the tornado.(AP)
world news

At least 3 dead, 10 injured in North Carolina tornado

AP, Wilmington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:57 PM IST
The tornado hit just after midnight Tuesday in southeastern Brunswick County near Grissettown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker looks on at the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing centre in Kuala Lumpur Hospital, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng(REUTERS)
A medical worker looks on at the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing centre in Kuala Lumpur Hospital, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng(REUTERS)
world news

Germany plans to offer free rapid coronavirus tests from March 1

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:54 PM IST
Earlier, German media group RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND) reported that Spahn planned to expand the national testing strategy to enable free tests. The federal government plans to bear the costs, RND said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Smartphone with Google app icon is seen in front of the Australian flag in this illustration taken January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Smartphone with Google app icon is seen in front of the Australian flag in this illustration taken January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Australia to amend laws to make Google and Facebook pay

AP, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:53 PM IST
The conservative government hopes to enact the so-called News Media Bargaining Code before the current session of Parliament ends on February 25.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A little-known Shiite militant group calling itself Saraya Awliya al-Dam, Arabic for Guardians of Blood Brigade, claimed responsibility for Monday’s attack.(REUTERS)
A little-known Shiite militant group calling itself Saraya Awliya al-Dam, Arabic for Guardians of Blood Brigade, claimed responsibility for Monday’s attack.(REUTERS)
world news

US-led coalition: No Americans killed in Iraq rocket attack

AP, Baghdad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Over a dozen rockets hit areas between the civilian international airport in the city of Irbil in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish-run region and the nearby base hosting US troops late on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP