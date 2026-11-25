Several Eurostar trains between Paris and London scheduled Wednesday are being canceled because of an unannounced strike by some of its staff, the company said.

Eurostar did not immediately say whether the striking staff were based in France or the United Kingdom. (PIXABAY/Representative Image) more less

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Eurostar said in a statement that due to the severe disruption other routes might be affected too. The company is advising travelers to postpone their journeys.

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"Regrettably, Eurostar customers travelling between Paris and London today are being impacted by industrial action which the company was notified of overnight," the company said. "Unfortunately, this is causing some cancellations to services. Other routes are not directly affected but may see some knock-on impact."

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Eurostar did not immediately say whether the striking staff were based in France or the United Kingdom. It advised customers not to come to the station if their train was canceled and said they can rebook on an alternative date or receive a full refund.

"Discussions are ongoing with the union and the company remains open and willing to engage in constructive dialogue," Eurostar said.

Also Read: Eurostar trains back with delays after power glitch sparks travel chaos

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Eurostar runs passenger trains between London and Paris and other European destinations.