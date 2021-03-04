IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / EU's coast guard agency Frontex involved in dozen migrant pushback incidents
The report is by a special working group set up to investigate media allegations that staff, ships or aircraft working with Frontex took part in or were near more than a dozen pushback incidents at the border between Greece and Turkey last year, mostly in the Aegean Sea.(AP)
The report is by a special working group set up to investigate media allegations that staff, ships or aircraft working with Frontex took part in or were near more than a dozen pushback incidents at the border between Greece and Turkey last year, mostly in the Aegean Sea.(AP)
world news

EU's coast guard agency Frontex involved in dozen migrant pushback incidents

They gave Frontex Executive Director Fabrice Leggeri two months to respond or face action at the European Court of Justice.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Brussels
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:10 PM IST

An inquiry into claims that the European Union’s border and coast guard agency was involved in illegally pushing back migrants has found no link to Frontex in any of the incidents but has been unable to establish what happened in five cases, according to the official report into the allegations.

The report is by a special working group set up to investigate media allegations that staff, ships or aircraft working with Frontex took part in or were near more than a dozen pushback incidents at the border between Greece and Turkey last year, mostly in the Aegean Sea. Its findings will be the focus of an extraordinary meeting of the agency’s management board on Friday.

Frontex, which is responsible for patrolling the external borders of the 27-nation EU, has rejected the pushback allegations and said that its own internal inquiry could find no evidence to substantiate the claims. Greece, which is in charge of operations involving coordinating Frontex on its territory, has also denied reports of pushbacks by its border officers.

Pushbacks are forcibly preventing people from entering a country when they might want to apply for asylum. They are contrary to refugee protection agreements, which say people shouldn’t be returned to a country where their life and safety might be in danger due to their race, religion, nationality or political views. They also contravene EU law and policy.

Also read: EU months away from issuing vaccine passports for travel, memo shows

The working group cleared Frontex of any wrongdoing in 8 cases, but said in five cases “it has not been possible to completely resolve the incidents beyond any reasonable doubt,” according to part of the restricted report, dated March 1 and seen by The Associated Press on Thursday.

Investigators could not determine whether the people involved in the five incidents were picked up by Turkish authorities or made it safely onto Greek soil. “There is no indication of anybody injured, reported missing or having died in connection with the respective incidents,” the report said.

The probe, by experts from seven European countries and the European Commission, was set up weeks after reports of collective migrant expulsions were revealed in an October joint investigation by media outlets Bellingcat, Lighthouse Reports, Der Spiegel, ARD and TV Asahi.

The reports raised troubling questions about the actions of Frontex, whose mandate and budget has been massively boosted since the entry of well over a million people in 2015, most fleeing conflict in Syria, sparked one of the EU’s biggest ever political disputes over how to manage the influx.

Last month, human rights lawyers called on the agency to immediately stop its activities in the Aegean Sea. They formally accused Frontex of violating the right to asylum, as well as other breaches of EU and international law. They gave Frontex Executive Director Fabrice Leggeri two months to respond or face action at the European Court of Justice.

Some of the alleged incidents last year happened in chaotic times in the Aegean around March and April 2020, when Turkey, angered by the EU’s reluctance to support its invasion of northern Syria, allowed thousands of migrants to set out for the Greek border and islands unchecked.

In one of the alleged “maritime pushback” cases on April 28-29, 2020, a group of refugees and migrants was said to have been returned to an unseaworthy life raft without a motor or paddles and towed toward Turkey from near the island of Samos, as a surveillance plane watched from the sky.

But the working group could find no evidence that Frontex was involved or had been notified about it. None of the routings of the agency’s aircraft match the report, nor were any of its ships or vehicles in the area referred to in media reports.

More broadly, the investigators insist that "serious incident reports” must be quickly drafted after any suspicious incident and fundamental rights officers immediately informed. Frontex was due to have hired 40 fundamental rights officers by this year. As of last month, none had taken up their posts.

The investigators recommend that the actions of Frontex planes or ships be recorded on video, and that they remain after any incidents to observe the actions of national police and border agents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
european union greece turkey
Close
California Highway Patrol officers investigate the crash site after a collision between an SUV and a tractor-trailer truck near Holtville, California.(REUTERS)
California Highway Patrol officers investigate the crash site after a collision between an SUV and a tractor-trailer truck near Holtville, California.(REUTERS)
world news

California SUV crash victims suspected of being smuggled across US-Mexico border

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Los Angeles
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:25 PM IST
Of the 13 people who died in the collision, at least 10 were Mexican nationals, and Mexicans were also among the injured, according to Mexico's foreign ministry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Philippines started inoculations this week using 600,000 doses of Sinovac Biotech Ltd. shots donated by China.(REUTERS)
Philippines started inoculations this week using 600,000 doses of Sinovac Biotech Ltd. shots donated by China.(REUTERS)
world news

Philippines may shift to lowest quarantine level as coronavirus vaccines arrive

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:24 PM IST
The Philippines, which has the region’s second-worst coronavirus outbreak, on Thursday night got more than 487,000 AstraZeneca Plc. vaccines from the Covax facility, which supplies shots to poor nations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A person being administered a shot of Covaxin during last year's clinical trials (PTI)
A person being administered a shot of Covaxin during last year's clinical trials (PTI)
world news

Zimbabwe approves Covaxin, first in Africa to okay India-made Covid-19 vaccine

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:18 PM IST
The Indian embassy in Zimbabwe tweeted the announcement on Thursday. On March 3, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited, which has developed the shot, announced that it was 81% effective against coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Those who ventured out found open lanes that only invited reckless driving, leading to a sharp increase in traffic-crash deaths across the country.(AP)
Those who ventured out found open lanes that only invited reckless driving, leading to a sharp increase in traffic-crash deaths across the country.(AP)
world news

US traffic deaths spike even as Covid-19 pandemic cuts miles travelled

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP, Detroit
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:12 PM IST
  • The National Safety Council estimates that 42,060 people died in vehicle crashes in 2020, an 8% increase over 2019 and the first jump in four years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The report is by a special working group set up to investigate media allegations that staff, ships or aircraft working with Frontex took part in or were near more than a dozen pushback incidents at the border between Greece and Turkey last year, mostly in the Aegean Sea.(AP)
The report is by a special working group set up to investigate media allegations that staff, ships or aircraft working with Frontex took part in or were near more than a dozen pushback incidents at the border between Greece and Turkey last year, mostly in the Aegean Sea.(AP)
world news

EU's coast guard agency Frontex involved in dozen migrant pushback incidents

AP, Brussels
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:10 PM IST
They gave Frontex Executive Director Fabrice Leggeri two months to respond or face action at the European Court of Justice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Capitol Police say they have intelligence showing a “possible plot” by a militia group to breach the US Capitol on Thursday.(File Photo / AP)
Capitol Police say they have intelligence showing a “possible plot” by a militia group to breach the US Capitol on Thursday.(File Photo / AP)
world news

Explained: Significance of March 4 behind ‘possible plot’ to breach US Capitol

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:54 PM IST
  • The House of Representatives moved a planned vote from Thursday to Wednesday night to avoid being in session on March 4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks about Human Rights reforms prepared by his government, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Erdogan announced a series of reforms aimed at improving human rights in the country on Tuesday, but critics questioned their effectiveness in improving standards.(Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool )(AP)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks about Human Rights reforms prepared by his government, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Erdogan announced a series of reforms aimed at improving human rights in the country on Tuesday, but critics questioned their effectiveness in improving standards.(Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool )(AP)
world news

Turkish Prez Erdogan urges lifting US sanctions on Iran, return to JCPOA

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:52 PM IST
Tehran and Washington have said they want the other side to move first to hold talks to salvage the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), under which Tehran secured an easing of sanctions by limiting its nuclear work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the US National Guard stand watch in front of the Capitol building amid heightened security.(REUTERS)
Members of the US National Guard stand watch in front of the Capitol building amid heightened security.(REUTERS)
world news

Security tight at US Capitol after police warn of possible militia attack

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:50 PM IST
The US House of Representatives will not be in session on Thursday, in part because of the threat of militia members attempting to invade the Capitol, according to a Democratic aide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An empty concourse at a train station in Milan, Italy, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Italy's new government may soon seek parliamentary approval for more stimulus spending as a sluggish vaccination campaign and new coronavirus strains extend the nation�s reliance on fiscal support. Photographer: Gianmarco Maraviglia/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
An empty concourse at a train station in Milan, Italy, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Italy's new government may soon seek parliamentary approval for more stimulus spending as a sluggish vaccination campaign and new coronavirus strains extend the nation�s reliance on fiscal support. Photographer: Gianmarco Maraviglia/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

Milan shuts down schools, tightens curbs due to surge in Covid-19 cases

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:48 PM IST
All schools will be closed until March 14. No one will be able to leave town if not for business and health reasons. Milan citizens won’t be allowed to reach their holiday houses. Bars and restaurants will remain closed while shops can stay open.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Netflix will start testing Fast Laughs on Android devices soon.(Bloomberg File Photo )
Netflix will start testing Fast Laughs on Android devices soon.(Bloomberg File Photo )
world news

Netflix creates 'Fast Laughs', a TikTok clone to scroll through funny clips

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:45 PM IST
Fast Laughs, which at the moment is only available for iOS device owners in select countries, looks and feels very similar to TikTok or Instagram Reels.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While Covid-19 deaths and infections are falling globally, that is not the case in Brazil, where a record 1,910 people died from the virus on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado, File)(AP)
While Covid-19 deaths and infections are falling globally, that is not the case in Brazil, where a record 1,910 people died from the virus on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado, File)(AP)
world news

Rio de Janeiro announces curfew as Brazil battles brutal Covid-19 wave

Reuters, Rio De Janeiro
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:21 PM IST
  • The city of 6.7 million people will impose a curfew from 11 pm to 5 am
READ FULL STORY
Close
The #MeToo movement began in 2017 in the United States after accusations of sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood.(AP)
The #MeToo movement began in 2017 in the United States after accusations of sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood.(AP)
world news

#MeWho? Global firms lag on sex harassment, women-friendly policy: Report

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:54 PM IST
The report also highlighted the problems mothers routinely face juggling paid work and a rota of home duties, a struggle exacerbated by the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Before going to a demonstration this week, she listed her blood type on her Facebook page, her phone number, and said her organs were available for donation if anything were to happen to her.(AP)
Before going to a demonstration this week, she listed her blood type on her Facebook page, her phone number, and said her organs were available for donation if anything were to happen to her.(AP)
world news

With wish to donate organs, Kyal Sin, 19, dies fighting military rule in Myanmar

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:40 PM IST
The young dance enthusiast joined hundreds of thousands across the country calling for the release of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been in detention since the military took over on February 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The researchers noted that the annual cuts of 0.16 billion tonnes of CO2 are only 10 per cent of the 1-2 billion tonnes of CO2 cuts that are needed globally every year to tackle climate change.(AP)
The researchers noted that the annual cuts of 0.16 billion tonnes of CO2 are only 10 per cent of the 1-2 billion tonnes of CO2 cuts that are needed globally every year to tackle climate change.(AP)
world news

Global reduction to increase 10-fold to meet Paris Agreement goals, study says

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:18 PM IST
The researchers at the University of East Anglia (UEA), UK, Stanford University in the US and the Global Carbon Project examined the progress
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anti-coup protesters walk with makeshift shields ahead of a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo )
Anti-coup protesters walk with makeshift shields ahead of a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo )
world news

'I will shoot whoever I see': Myanmar soldiers use TikTok to threaten protesters

Posted by Kanishka Sarkar | Reuters, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Already growing fast in Myanmar, TikTok saw a strong rise in downloads after the military banned Facebook last month. It is in the top 20 most downloaded apps in Myanmar, according to industry data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP