‘Even CID isn't that fast’: Pakistan cop trolled for 'acting' after ‘murder case call’ on podcast

A Pakistan police officer is facing heavy trolling on social media after a video of her abruptly leaving a podcast to attend to a “murder case” went viral. The officer has been identified by ARY News as Lahore Superintendent of Police (SP) Shehrbano Naqvi. 'Yeh script likhta kaun hai': Pak police officer faces trolling after viral podcast clip(Screengrab from X)

In the clip, Naqvi is seen taking a phone call in the middle of the interview and stepping away from the set. She returns nearly an hour later, saying she had handled a murder case during the break.

The swiftness with which the events were said to have unfolded, coupled with Naqvi’s detailed narration of multiple developments within a very short span of time, has left many social media users surprised and skeptical.

“I’m getting a call. I’m getting a call from the SHO (Station House Officer). Okay, yes—Khurram ji, where are you? Have you caught the man? Very good,” she is heard saying before leaving the podcast.

‘Murder’: what SP Naqvi said happened

When the podcaster asked about the emergency after she returned, Naqvi replied, “Murder,” and went on to describe the incident. She said the killing took place in Defence Phase A, within the jurisdiction of the Defence police station, inside K Block.

According to Naqvi, the accused and the victim were friends and the crime stemmed from a money dispute.

Watch

“One friend, out of frustration—because he had taken money from another friend—when the money was asked back, he got angry and, in a planned manner, killed his friend. He then held the victim’s family hostage,” she explained.

She further described how relatives became suspicious when calls went unanswered.

“After that, when relatives came from outside and saw that no one was answering calls and no one was picking up the phone, they climbed over the boundary wall and went inside the house. Through the window they saw the woman of the house standing inside with her hands folded. When they signalled asking if someone was inside the house, she indicated with her eyes that there was.”

Naqvi said the relatives then approached the police, leading to the accused being caught and those held hostage— including a child—being rescued safely.

“Murderer ko police ne pakad liya (Police caught the murderer),” she said, adding that the victim had already died by the time police reached the spot. The body was found in the drawing room, she added.

Viral clip sparks trolling online

The video has clocked over 4,72,000 views on X (formerly Twitter) and triggered widespread trolling, with several users claiming the episode appeared staged.

One user wrote, “Is it a murder or did the milkman come to deliver milk at the door that she just went like this and came back like that.”

Another commented, “Wow, dude, even the Indian drama CID isn't that fast—they catch the killer right away, broke the record! Shehbanu Sahiba must have ACP Pradyuman smashing a hammer on his head seeing this.”

A third user asked, “Yeh script likhta kaun hai” (Who writes this script?).

Others mocked her delivery, with comments like “The way she said murder” and “Kidney-touching acting.”

Not the first time she has gone viral

The trolling stands in contrast to praise Naqvi received last year for rescuing a woman from a violent mob. The woman had been mistakenly accused of blasphemy over Arabic prints on her kurta at a local restaurant.

Naqvi had intervened at the time, calmed the crowd and safely escorted the woman away, an act that drew widespread appreciation online and in the media.