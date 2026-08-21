Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan moved to hospital days after Supreme Court order

Pakistan’s former prime minister, Imran Khan, was shifted to a hospital from the prison after the Supreme Court order, his party Tehreek-e-Insaf party has said.

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan (REUTERS/File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 73-year-old leader, who is suffering from several health problems, including an eye condition, was moved to Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad.

Khan, who was ousted from power in 2022, has remained incarcerated for over three years. The cricketer-turned-politician will remain in the hospital till September 16, when his next hearing is scheduled.

“Imran Khan’s arrival at the hospital for treatment is not our destination, but merely a milestone,” the PTI said in a post on X on Friday.

“Our true freedom is the real destination, and an independent judiciary is indispensable for achieving it.”