Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan meets wife Bushra Bibi, sister Noreen for first time in 9 months

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan reportedly met his wife, Bushra Bibi, and sister, Noreen Niazi, at Adiala Jail on Tuesday for the first time this year, after a gap of about nine months.

On Monday, Pakistani Supreme Court ordered that Imran Khan be moved to a hospital from the Adiala Jail. (Reuters/File Image)

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The meeting comes just a day after Pakistan's Supreme Court directed that Khan be shifted from jail to a hospital.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief had about a 15-minute-long meeting with his sister, Express Tribune reported, citing jail sources. Meanwhile, his meeting with Bushra Bibi last around 30 to 35 minutes.

During the meeting, Noreen reportedly briefed Khan about the top court's order to transfer him to Islamabad's Shifa hospital. She asked about the former Pakistan PM's health and discussed some other ongoing legal matters with him. Noreen reportedly confirmed she had met Imran Khan, but did not speak to reporters.

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{{^usCountry}} Noreen later left Adiala Jail with her sisters Aleema and Uzma Khan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Noreen later left Adiala Jail with her sisters Aleema and Uzma Khan. {{/usCountry}}

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The three sisters had reportedly reached the Dahgal checkpoint leading to the jail after the Supreme Court's order. Initially, police stopped them at the checkpoint, but later allowed only Noreen to proceed towards the prison.

What did Pakistan SC say?

Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered Imran Khan to be transferred from Adiala Jail to a hospital -- a directive that came after repeated demands from the former PM's family and party sought medical treatment for him amid concerns over his health.

Last year, Khan's son consistently voiced concerns about his deteriorating health, while his lawyers submitted that he had suffered a significant loss of vision in his right eye during his time in jail.

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Pakistan's top court directed that Khan be moved to Shifa International Hospital within 48 hours and remain there till September 16, said the former PM's spokesperson, Naeem Haider Panjutha, on X.

PTI spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari welcomed the top court's order and said the party wished it had happened sooner so that Khan's eye and general health wouldn't have deteriorated as much. "He should remain in the hospital until all doctors are satisfied," he added.

Imran Khan, 73, has been in prison since August 2023 after being convicted in a series of cases. However, the former PM has maintained that the cases were politically motivated after his ouster from power in 2022.

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Pak govt to challenge SC order

Pakistan's government, led by prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, has said it will challenge the Supreme Court's order to transfer Imran Khan to a private hospital.

In a video statement, law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said, "This order is not within the four walls of the law." He further said that the authorities had deliberated on the ruling and concluded that the court should be approached for a review, Reuters reported.

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Tara cited the law and said that a convicted prisoner has to be treated inside the jail or at a public hospital. He said that Pakistani government's appeal would seek a modification of the court order.

(with inputs from agencies)