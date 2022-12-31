Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Ex UK minister Alok Sharma knighted | List of British Indians in high honours

Ex UK minister Alok Sharma knighted | List of British Indians in high honours

world news
Published on Dec 31, 2022 07:47 AM IST

Agra-born Sharma, 55, who was a Cabinet-level minister until October, is named on the “Overseas List” for his contribution to combating climate change.

King Charles III, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Alok Sharma (centre) who presided over Cop26 and Brian Moynihan, Chair and CEO of Bank of America and Co-Chair of Sustainable Markets Initiative left to tight)..(Reuters)
ByHT News Desk

Alok Sharma, an Indian origin minister under the previous Boris Johnson government who oversaw Britain's COP26 presidency, has received knighthood for his contribution to combating climate change. Agra-born Sharma was knighted by King Charles III in his first New Year Honours list released on Friday in London.

“Alok Sharma receives a Knighthood for his contribution to combatting climate change through his leadership at COP26 and driving the UK to agree a historic agreement from individual countries that will have a major impact in addressing climate change in the future,” reads a statement by UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

Sharma has been named in the “Overseas List” and leads a tally of over 30 Indian-origin campaigners, economists, academics, medics and philanthropists to be honoured in the annual list issued in the name of the British monarch for their “incredible public service” across the UK and abroad.

"The UK’s impact around the world depends on exceptional people like those recognised in His Majesty the King’s New Year Honours list. I am grateful for their outstanding contribution,” said Sir Philip Barton, Permanent Under-Secretary at the FCDO and Head of the Diplomatic Service.

Recipients in the New Year Honours List have been awarded for their outstanding contributions across all parts of the UK for their work on areas including sustained public service, youth engagement and community work.

Among others knighted by the monarch include Indian-origin business chief Ivan Manuel Menezes, CEO of Diageo, for services to Business and Equality. Dr Mayur Keshavji Lakhani, Chair of the Faculty of Medical Leadership and Management and General Practitioner at the Highgate Medical Centre in Loughborough, received a knighthood for services to General Practice.

Indian-origin people on Commanders of the Order of the British Empire:

Vengalil Krishna Kumar Chatterjee

Dr Ramesh Dulichandbhai Mehta

Nageshwara Dwarampudi Reddy

Dr Gurdial Singh Sanghera

Jatinder Kumar Sharma

Jasvir Singh

Professor Keshav Singhal

British Indian Officers of the Order of the British Empire:

Nishi Chaturvedi

Ravinder Gill

Puneet Gupta

Sharon Kaur Jandu

Dr Krishna Rohan Kandiah

Hitan Mehta

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
king charles iii alok sharma
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP