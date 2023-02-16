Hyperbole much? Imran Khan says ghee in Pakistan costs 600 billion PKR/kg

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan addressed the nation amid the ongoing economic crisis in the country. But what caught the attention of residents was his gaffe which was widely shared on social media.

During the address, Imran Khan said "1 Kilogram of ghee is being sold for PKR 600 billion" which prompted reactions on social media. Attacking the Shehbaz Sharif government over inflation, Imran Khan said that the situation in Pakistan is like treating cancer with disprin as the country is in the same place as Sri Lanka was before the recent civil unrest.

Read more: In inflation-hit Pakistan, petrol costs PKR 272/litre, diesel at PKR 280/litre: Report

“Pakistan's situation is like this - cancer is being treated with disprin. Pakistan is plunging into more chaos and is at the same place where Sri Lanka was,” Imran Khan said, warning, “The situation will become more fragile."

“Global rating agency Fitch has downgraded Pakistan's foreign default rating to 'CCC-', which means we have reached the level of Sri Lanka,” he said, adding, “The mini-budget will burden the public with more inflation. The only solution to the country's problems is elections."

On inflation, Imran Khan said, “The inflation marchers have increased the price of flour, ghee, dal, chicken and other essential items many folds. We all have to fight together as one nation for true freedom because the chains of slavery never fall automatically. The chains have to be broken.”

Pakistan has increased the price of petrol to a record high of PKR 272 per litre, while diesel price has been hiked by PKR 17.20 to PKR 280 per litre, Geo TV reported. The price of petrol has been increased by PKR 22.20, the Pakistan Finance Division stated while Kerosene oil will now cost PKR 202.73 per litre. The light diesel oil will cost PKR 196.68 per litre, the report said.

