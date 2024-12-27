Menu Explore
Ex-Canadian PM Harper mourns Manmohan Singh’s demise

ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya
Dec 27, 2024 04:32 PM IST

Toronto: Former PM Stephen Harper mourns Dr. Manmohan Singh's passing, praising his intelligence and integrity, and extends condolences to his family.

Toronto: Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper has expressed grief over the demise of Dr Manmohan Singh.

Ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in New Delhi (PTI)
Ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in New Delhi (PTI)

In a message posted on X, Harper said, “I am saddened to learn of the passing of my former colleague, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He was an individual of exceptional intelligence, integrity, and wisdom.”

He and his wife Laureen conveyed their condolences to the late Prime Minister’s family and friends.

Harper had multiple bilateral meetings with Dr Singh, when he was PM. They cultivated relations between the two countries. Harper visited India in November 2009 and November 2012.

They also met when Dr Singh came to Toronto in June 2010 for the G20 leaders’ summit.

