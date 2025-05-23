Exclusive: Super Junior spills behind-the-scenes secrets as Super TV nears its finale

Since its debut, Super TV has become a beloved variety show highlighting Super Junior’s trademark humour, chaotic energy, and unmatched group chemistry. As the group celebrates two decades in the industry, the members take a moment to reflect on their most memorable behind-the-scenes moments, wild antics, and hopes for the future, both on and off the screen. Super TV, a beloved variety show featuring Super Junior, showcases the group's humor and chemistry.(Courtesy: Channel K )

Super Junior shares their favourite Behind-the-Scenes moments

Originally created as a platform to showcase the group’s versatile talents beyond the stage, Super TV has evolved into a fan-favorite worldwide—especially among international audiences tuning in via Channel K. Whether it’s cooking meals together, embarking on quirky challenges, or simply bantering like brothers, each episode offers a candid glimpse into the unfiltered personalities of one of K-pop’s most enduring groups.

During the exclusive interview, Eunhyuk was asked about his most memorable moment from the latest season. He shared, “As we all went travelling together, shopping for groceries, cooking meals, playing games, and talking a lot, it brought back memories of our pre-debut and rookie days.”

The show has also earned a reputation for being wildly entertaining, with the members often embracing their unpredictable sides. On what fans can expect this season, Heechul said, “I do a lot of variety shows, but whenever it’s just me with the members, I feel like I really go crazy. It’s like I end up using 100% of my energy.” He added, "And honestly, I don't usually get teased like that on other shows-- but with this many members, there's no escape. That's what makes Super TV so fun to watch, haha."

Looking ahead: What’s next for Super Junior?

Fans have long adored the chemistry between the Super Junior members, and spontaneous moments on set only make the show more endearing. Kyuhyun reflected on this aspect, sharing, “There were honestly so many unexpected and spontaneous moments during filming that I can’t even remember exactly which ones made it onto the show..!”

As Super TV continues to reach more international audiences through platforms like Channel K, the members are mindful of how they present themselves to new fans around the world. Yesung reflects on this global connection, sharing, “The variety shows are great, but I also hope there will be chances for people to discover our music and each member’s unique charm.”

While the future of Super TV remains open-ended, the group is far from slowing down. With their 20th anniversary on the horizon, Leeteuk offers a glimpse into what’s next, stating, “After Woke Up to SuperTV, we don’t have any concrete plans yet—we’re just focusing on our 20th anniversary album and concerts.”