One Piece Episode 1130: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

The wait is almost over for One Piece fans, as the release date for episode 1130 has officially been announced. The upcoming episode is set to delve into one of the most highly anticipated storylines in the anime’s history—the legendary God Valley incident. With expectations running high, fans of Eiichiro Oda’s beloved series are eagerly counting down the days to uncover long-awaited secrets One Piece Episode 1130 release date revealed. (@Eiichiro_Staff/X)

One Piece Episode 1130 release date and time

One Piece Episode 1130 is officially scheduled to air on Sunday, May 25, at 11:15 PM JST. As with previous releases, the episode will drop at different times depending on your location, so fans around the world can check the schedule below to know exactly when they can tune in.

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 7:15 am, Sunday, May 25, 2025 Eastern Daylight Time 10:15 am, Sunday, May 25, 2025 British Summer Time 3:15 pm, Sunday, May 25, 2025 Central European Summer Time 4:15 pm, Sunday, May 25, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:45 pm, Sunday, May 25, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 10:15 pm, Sunday, May 25, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 11:15 pm, Sunday, May 25, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 11:45 pm, Sunday, May 25, 2025

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1130?

Following its broadcast in Japan, One Piece Episode 1130 will be available for simulcast on platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix. Fans outside Japan can catch the episode shortly after it airs, but it's worth noting that access on both streaming services requires an active subscription.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1130?

Episode 1130 is shaping up to be one of One Piece's most significant installments, as it’s expected to finally unveil the long-teased God Valley Incident through Kuma’s flashback. While the spotlight will be on Kuma’s involvement and escape, fans are also hoping for a glimpse of the legendary clash between Gol D. Roger, Monkey D. Garp, and Rocks D. Xebec.