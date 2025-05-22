Search Search
One Piece Episode 1130: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

ByBhavika Rathore
May 22, 2025 12:29 AM IST

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming One Piece Episode 1130. 

The wait is almost over for One Piece fans, as the release date for episode 1130 has officially been announced. The upcoming episode is set to delve into one of the most highly anticipated storylines in the anime’s history—the legendary God Valley incident. With expectations running high, fans of Eiichiro Oda’s beloved series are eagerly counting down the days to uncover long-awaited secrets

One Piece Episode 1130 release date revealed. (@Eiichiro_Staff/X)
One Piece Episode 1130 release date revealed. (@Eiichiro_Staff/X)

One Piece Episode 1130 release date and time

One Piece Episode 1130 is officially scheduled to air on Sunday, May 25, at 11:15 PM JST. As with previous releases, the episode will drop at different times depending on your location, so fans around the world can check the schedule below to know exactly when they can tune in.

Time zonesLocal date and time
Pacific Daylight Time7:15 am, Sunday, May 25, 2025
Eastern Daylight Time10:15 am, Sunday, May 25, 2025
British Summer Time3:15 pm, Sunday, May 25, 2025
Central European Summer Time4:15 pm, Sunday, May 25, 2025
Indian Standard Time7:45 pm, Sunday, May 25, 2025
Philippine Standard Time10:15 pm, Sunday, May 25, 2025
Japanese Standard Time11:15 pm, Sunday, May 25, 2025
Australia Central Standard Time11:45 pm, Sunday, May 25, 2025

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1130?

Following its broadcast in Japan, One Piece Episode 1130 will be available for simulcast on platforms like Crunchyroll and Netflix. Fans outside Japan can catch the episode shortly after it airs, but it's worth noting that access on both streaming services requires an active subscription.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1130?

Episode 1130 is shaping up to be one of One Piece's most significant installments, as it’s expected to finally unveil the long-teased God Valley Incident through Kuma’s flashback. While the spotlight will be on Kuma’s involvement and escape, fans are also hoping for a glimpse of the legendary clash between Gol D. Roger, Monkey D. Garp, and Rocks D. Xebec. 

