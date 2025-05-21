Kylie Jenner hopes for a 'baby’ with Timothée Chalamet 'someday': Report

Kylie Jenner is not just thinking about walking down the aisle with Timothée Chalamet—she’s reportedly envisioning a future that includes growing their family together. A source told Entertainment Tonight that after two years of dating, the beauty mogul sees long-term potential with the actor and hopes to take the next big steps in their relationship. Kylie Jenner envisions a future with Timothée Chalamet, including the possibility of growing their family together. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Kylie Jenner will love to have ‘another baby’ with Timothée Chalamet

The source shared with the media outlet that the billionaire “thinks Timothée is so great with her kids [7-year-old Stormi and 3-year-old Aire, whom Jenner shares with ex Travis Scott], and she has told her closest friends that she would love to have another baby with him some day.” They added that she is “so in love with Timothée. She loves learning about his world and supporting him whenever she can.”

This comes after it was reported earlier this month that Jenner and Chalamet’s relationship has taken a serious turn as the two are “practically living together at this point, as he stays at her house often when he is not working. He has been fully integrated into her life,” according to source who told US Weekly.

The insider also shared that Kylie felt the red carpet appearance with Chalamet at the David di Donatello Awards in Italy marked a meaningful step in their relationship. Just days after the Met Gala, the event allowed the couple to publicly show a more intimate side of their bond, which Kylie reportedly found both exciting and special.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s dating timeline

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s relationship began making headlines in early 2023, shortly after Jenner’s split from Travis Scott. Rumors intensified when they were spotted together at various events, and by September 2023, their romance was confirmed with a public appearance at Beyoncé’s concert.

Over the following months, the couple grew more comfortable in the spotlight, attending major events like the Golden Globes and the Oscars together. By May 2025, they made their official red carpet debut as a couple in Rome.