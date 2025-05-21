Chris Brown released on $6.7M bail: Here's a full list of his release conditions

Chris Brown has been released on a $6.7 million bail following his arrest and charge for allegedly causing grievous bodily harm to music producer Abe Diaw in a 2023 nightclub incident. The 36-year-old singer, who had initially been denied bail due to the severity of the accusations, was granted release on Wednesday, May 21, according to a report by the BBC. Chris Brown was released on $6.7 million bail after being charged with grievous bodily harm to producer Abe Diaw. (Photo by Valerie MACON / AFP)(AFP)

Chris Brown permitted to continue with his world tour

The 36-year-old singer was accused of attacking music producer Abe Diaw at Tape nightclub in Mayfair in February 2023. He was arrested last week at Manchester's Lowry Hotel after arriving in the UK on a private jet.

Brown appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Friday, where District Judge Joanne Hirst ruled the case too serious for summary trial and remanded him in custody. However, following a renewed application, a London court granted him bail. He is scheduled to appear at Southwark Crown Court next month, as reported by The US Sun.

Brown's Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing was scheduled for June 20 to align with his co-defendant’s court date. The singer is set to begin his 20-year anniversary tour in Amsterdam next month, with the UK leg kicking off on June 15 in Manchester. He will then perform in Cardiff, London, Birmingham, and Glasgow before heading to the U.S. on July 30. The singer is required to return to the UK for a further case management hearing on October 24.

Brown bailed under a list of conditions

While Brown was granted bail, it came with a list of conditions laid out by Judge Tony Baumgartner. He instructed that the singer must reside at a place that is known to the court. was ordered to lodge a £5 million security with the court, with £4 million required upfront before his release. As part of his bail conditions, Brown is prohibited from contacting his co-defendant, Omolulu Akinlolu, who was also charged with grievous bodily harm by the Metropolitan Police over the same incident.

The judge also added a complaint Mr Diaw to the people, the two-time Grammy award winner cannot contact nor can he pay visit the Tape Nightclub. As part of the conditions, Brown must submit his passport and all travel documents to the police.

He is, however, granted the permission to continue with his Breezy Bowl XX Tour. Thus, every time he is required to travel out for his performance, his passport will be taken from the police and given to him by his lawyer. Upon reaching his destination, he will be required to surrender his travelling documents to another lawyer.