Justin Bieber ‘goes for the low-hanging fruit’ amid fights with Hailey Bieber to ‘win arguments’: Report

For Hailey Bieber, landing the cover of Vogue marks the crowning achievement of a modeling career that began when she was just 14, over a decade of relentless dedication finally paying off. Yet what should have been an unclouded celebration was tinged with controversy, thanks to husband Justin Bieber’s eyebrow-raising Instagram post. While fans were quick to call out the singer for seemingly undermining Hailey’s big moment, those close to the couple suggest the model has become accustomed to this kind of behaviour from the singer. Hailey Bieber's Vogue cover marks her modeling success, but her husband Justin's Instagram post sparked controversy. Reports suggest their relationship is marked with 'love hard, fight hard' phenomenon. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Bieber and Hailey in a ‘never-ending circle’

Bieber stirred up quite the reaction on Tuesday with a surprising and oddly timed confession that left fans both amused and bewildered. Taking to Instagram to celebrate his wife Hailey's stunning Vogue cover debut, the pop star revealed that during a past argument, he once told her she’d “never be on the cover of Vogue.”

The candid admission, meant as part of a heartfelt tribute, quickly grabbed attention, not only for its honesty but for the irony, given Hailey’s major milestone was being celebrated that very day.

Despite the ongoing drama, insiders close to the couple have shed light on the dynamics of Justin and Hailey's relationship. According to sources, the couple "get into fights, and Justin goes for the low hanging fruit to try to win arguments, to make Hailey feel bad, and it works" They continued, “As much as they are in love, there are plenty of times that they are at each other's throats. Hailey has been mad at him plenty of times, and it will happen again and again. She comes around and forgives him.”

The source explained to the media outlet, “She will let him do what he needs to do and will accept his apology. The Justin we see now is the Justin that Hailey has seen all along, and she feels like she can always fix him. Good or bad, it is a never-ending circle.”

Bieber and Hailey ‘love hard, fight hard’

The source revealed to the media outlet, “Justin and Hailey treat their relationship like Romeo and Juliet - without the morbid ending. They love hard, they fight hard, and drama often fuels their every move,” insisting the turbulence is core to their relationship.

Nonetheless, the Baby singer’s offhand remark seems to be part of a broader pattern of unsettling behavior that’s been unfolding in recent months. Since the birth of his son Jack Blues last August, and coinciding with the high-profile arrest of his former mentor, Sean 'Diddy' Combs, he has sparked concern with a series of erratic public appearances. From bizarre antics at events to unsettling social media posts featuring what appears to be drug paraphernalia, many fans are beginning to fear the singer is in what is being labelled as a public “breakdown”.