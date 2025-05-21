New photos show Amazon founder Jeff Bezos spanking his fiancée Lauren Sanchez off the coast of Cannes this week. The couple’s PDA-filled moment took place on Bezos’ $500 million superyacht. The photos show Sanchez sunbathing on a lounge chair, donning a leopard print thong bikini and straw bucket hat. Bezos was seen raising his hand to playfully spank her, as a bikini-clad friend nearby appeared to laugh. Jeff Bezos seen spanking Lauren Sanchez while sunbathing on his superyacht in PDA-packed photos (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

In other snaps, Bezos could be seen rubbing Sanchez’s bikini-clad body and kissing her ear. During a boat ride under the sun, Sanchez rested her head by her billionaire groom-to-be’s lap as he caressed her hair. In other photos, Bezos was seen leaning over Sanchez to snuggle.

Bezos was seen wearing a pair of aviator sunglasses and swim trunks, along with a short sleeved blue T-shirt. The two were also seen sitting down for a casual meal on the yacht with their friends.

Where did Jeff Bezos obtain the yacht from?

It is believed that Bezos obtained the vessel Koru in 2021. It has a 417-foot length, several decks, and three masts. A wooden figurehead can be seen at the helm of the yacht, which appears to have been created in the image of Sanchez, with a beautiful physique and flowing hair.

Rumours surfaced in February that Bezos and Sanchez would tie the knot aboard the yacht in June off the coast of Italy. CNN reported at the time that over 200 significant guests will attend the wedding.

According to more recent reports, the duo and their guests will be staying in Aman Venice and the Gritti Palace, Page Six reported. Both hotels charge $500,000 per night.

Last year, Sanchez shared that her home life with Bezos is alot more low-key than their busy work schedules would suggest. "My favorite time is when the house is calm and quiet and Jeff and I are deciding what show we're going to binge that night," she said at the time, according to People.

She playfully discussed that the two of them often did not agree on what to watch."It takes a little bit of time to decide," she admitted. "You can imagine our tastes are a little different. But I love our TV time, we just have the best time."