Tom Cruise faces backlash for 'awkward' Father's Day comment at Mission: Impossible premiere

'Tom Cruise has come under fire for making a "sad" remark at the New York premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning ahead of Father's Day.

In order to promote the eighth and last edition of the franchise, the 62-year-old superstar has been traveling the world and addressing numerous questions. But one question made him pause for a second.

Cruise faltered a little when pressed about his plans for the Father's Day, which Americans will observe on June 15.

“What would an ideal Father's Day look like for you?” the E! News correspondent asked Cruise after pointing out that Father's Day is approaching.

Before the inquiry, action actor Cruise, 62, pleasantly participated in the conversation. He, however, suddenly paused and then swiftly tried to change the topic.

“You know...” he said, adding that “Just having fun, man. Making movies, big adventure, having a great time.”

Tom Cruise and his kids

Tom has three children: Suri, 19, Connor, 30, and Bella, 32. After they struggled with infertility, he and his ex-wife Nicole Kidman adopted their first two children. Later, he married Katie Holmes, and the two of them welcomed a daughter named Suri in 2006.

Tom is said to have maintained an intimate connection with his elder kids alongside Nicole, but he has reportedly maintained distant from his youngest child since his breakup with Katie in 2012.

Tom's adolescent daughter, who used her mother Katie Holmes' middle name as part of her own, was identified as Suri Noelle when she graduated from high school last year.

Netizens blast Tom Cruise

Meanwhile, fans flocked to the comments section under the video following an awkward interview conversation. “He can't answer a simple question about Father's Day,” one fan wrote.

“He has gotten to a point where all he can talk about is movies and his love of movies. What about being a parent, Tom? There was a time when that was important to you. Sad for this man,” another commented.

“making movies? That’s definitely not a Dad activity. His loss,” a third user chimed in.

The Hollywood legend has been in the news lately since he recently talked about his new relationship with Ana de Armas, whom he started dating earlier this year.