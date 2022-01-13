Ex-envoy warns China on US ties, takes a dig at 'wolf warrior diplomacy'

China has been battling a difficult economic situation and its aggressive policies have been increasing tensions in the neighbourhood. This quagmire has led to concerns among Chinese diplomats and experts about the dragon’s relations with the United States.

Such concerns were highlighted by China’s longest serving ambassador to the United States, Cui Tianki. Nikkei drew attention to the comments made by Cui at a symposium last month at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, which is used to entertain foreign dignitaries. The candid remarks were peppered with words like “careless” and “incompetent”, noted Nikkei in which Cui asserted that China must be very vigilant while dealing with the US.

Taking a dig at China’s “wolf warrior diplomacy”, the diplomat urged China to stop being swayed by US provocations.

"In principle, we should not fight a war we are not prepared for, a war we are not sure of winning, a war of anger and attrition,” Cui said in the remarks made at the symposium on December 20.

"In the face of complex situations, we must always have the country at large in mind, and not always think about being an internet celebrity," Cui further said, as reported by Nikkei.

The Japan-based newspaper noted that by presenting a sharp analysis of problems with China's diplomacy, Cui differed from other diplomats who play up to President Xi Jinping.

The words of caution come against the backdrop of Biden administration's strengthening of ties with allies such as Britain, Japan, Australia and China's neighbour India.

China's current tough line on the US has been spearheaded by top diplomat Yang Jiechi, a member of the Chinese Communist Party's powerful Politburo, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Speaking at the same event, Wang Yi said China welcomed mutually beneficial cooperation and healthy competition with the US, but was not afraid of confrontation.

Cui's message was that China's current diplomacy is missing the grand picture as it busily engages in a war of words, said Nikkei. Instead of tit-for-tat slapping of sanctions, Cui said it would be more prudent for China to establish an environment that allows American companies to remain and flourish in the country, rather than allow firms like Apple and Intel to head back home.

Chui served as Chinese ambassador to the US for eight long years, before heading home in June 2021. He observed changes in United States’ China policy under three presidents - Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden. He was given an extension by Xi because of the good access Cui had built to the family and inner circle of US President Trump.

By the time Cui left Washington, the relations between the US and China had plunged into crisis. The situation was so harsh that he was even denied meeting with major US leaders to bid them farewell.

Hence, the remarks by one of Xi’s most trusted diplomat resonated across China. He said the leadership has locked itself in a "war of attrition" without making careful preparations, driven by emotion, noted Nikkei.

Discussions have been going on in China about mending the ties with the US, the most significant of China’s bilateral ties. In 2020, the bilateral trade volume was $615.2 billion, including exports to the US worth $452.58 billion.