Ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson to launch new venture? Twitter to be used for…

Former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson could be planning to start a new media company, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported. Tucker Carlson is “seeking to raise funds” for the new venture which could use Twitter as a backbone as under the proposed model for the company, shorter versions of the anchor's videos may easily be seen on the social media platform, the report claimed. For full videos, users will have to subscribe to watch.

Tucker Carlson(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The major challenge that Tucker Carlson faces in launching his own TV channels is that Fox News earlier sent him a cease and desist notice for allegedly breaching his contract by creating content on Twitter.

What we know about the new channel so far?

Tucker Carlson, along with former White House adviser Neil Patel, have already lined up “financiers, lawyers and media strategists”, the report said. The channel will also include videos from other hosts. It is set to have its own website and mobile app but Tucker Carlson ad Neil Patel are worried about YouTube usage as they fear some videos could be censored by the platform.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both have already met Twitter employees to discuss about the platform’s “readiness”, the report claimed.

Why did Tucker Carlson leave Fox News?

Fox News and Tucker Carlson “parted ways in April” after Fox Corp settled a $787.5 million lawsuit which claimed that the news network defamed Dominion Voting Systems by airing false election-rigging claims. In May, Tucker Carlson said that he would re-launch his show on the social media platform "soon". He also released the first episode of his show “Tucker on Twitter” in June.

Fox News, however, did not comment on Tucker Carlson's exit from the network only saying that the two had “mutually” agreed to separate. Tucker Carlson's Fox News show was hugely popular regularly drawing more than 3 million viewers. He also drew criticism over allegedly racist and sexist content in the show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail