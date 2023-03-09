Ex-Malaysia PM arrested, to face multiple graft charges
The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said that Yassin will be charged under laws related to abuse of power and money laundering.
Malaysia on Thursday arrested former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin over multiple corruption allegations, the country's anti-graft agency said.
The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), in a statement, said Muhyiddin will be charged under laws related to abuse of power and money laundering.
