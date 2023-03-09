Home / World News / Ex-Malaysia PM arrested, to face multiple graft charges

Ex-Malaysia PM arrested, to face multiple graft charges

world news
Published on Mar 09, 2023 03:41 PM IST

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission said that Yassin will be charged under laws related to abuse of power and money laundering.

Malaysia Ex-Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.(Reuters)
Reuters | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta

Malaysia on Thursday arrested former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin over multiple corruption allegations, the country's anti-graft agency said.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), in a statement, said Muhyiddin will be charged under laws related to abuse of power and money laundering.

malaysia muhyiddin yassin
Thursday, March 09, 2023
