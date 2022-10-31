Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan visits home of female journalist crushed by his vehicle

Imran Khan on Monday visited the home of deceased journalist Sadaf Naeem to offer his condolences to her family, a day after she was reportedly crushed to death by the ousted Pakistan prime minister's vehicle.

Naeem, a reporter covering the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march for Channel 5, was crushed to death during an accident near Sadhoke on Sunday.

According to Channel 5, the reporter was run over by PTI Chairman Khan’s container. The media outlet said that Naeem fell from the container after which she was crushed by the vehicle, the Dawn newspaper reported.

However, a Dawn.com correspondent at the site reported that she slipped while trying to climb the container.

As a result of the incident, the PTI called off Sunday’s activities in solidarity.

“I say this with utmost regret that due to an accident we are postponing the march today. We pray for the patience and strength of the woman’s family to deal with the tragedy,” Khan said in a brief address to supporters.

He said he had "no words to express my sorrow" at the terrible incident.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed regret over the death, saying that he was “deeply saddened” by the incident.

Extending his condolences to her family, Shehbaz praised Naeem as a “dynamic and hardworking reporter” and announced ₹5 million in financial aid for her family.

Khan has been demanding early elections and he is leading the long march towards Islamabad to force his demands. The term of the National Assembly will end in August 2023 and fresh elections should be held within 60 days.

Khan, who was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, has talked about a 'threat letter' from the US and claimed that it was part of a foreign conspiracy to remove him as he was not acceptable for following an independent foreign policy. The US has bluntly rejected the allegations.

