Imran Khan arrest LIVE Updates: ‘One more step in fulfilling London Plan’, says ex-PM after conviction
Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, told reporters that former PM Imran Khan has been arrested.
Former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested Saturday after a judge found him guilty of corruption in the Toshakhana case and sentenced him to three years in jail.
Khan was reportedly arrested from his home in the eastern city of Lahore.
Since his ouster from power in a no-confidence vote in the parliament in April 2022, Khan has been slapped with more than 150 legal cases, including several on charges of corruption, terrorism and inciting people to violence over deadly protests in May that saw his followers attack government and military property across the country.
- Sat, 05 Aug 2023 03:21 PM
Imran Khan arrested second time this year
It’s the second time that the opposition leader Imran Khan has been detained this year.
- Sat, 05 Aug 2023 03:19 PM
'Will raise many questions': Experts weigh in on Toshakhana verdict
Senior political analyst and renowned journalist Hamid Mir said Saturday that while the Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was very obvious from the get-go, the way the trial court and the presiding judge, Additional District Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar, conducted the case would raise many “questions”, reported Geo news.
In a major development earlier today, ADSJ Humayun convicted the former prime minister for corrupt practices related to the state gift depository — allegations he denies.
- Sat, 05 Aug 2023 03:17 PM
Lawyers protest against 'illegal arrest' of Imran Khan
- Sat, 05 Aug 2023 03:15 PM
Visuals from the ground: Police leaves after arresting Imran Khan
PTI party's Punjab wing shared a video on X, formally known as Twitter, where a police motorcade can be seen leaving Khan's residence after arresting him.
- Sat, 05 Aug 2023 03:09 PM
It is one more step in fulfilling London Plan: imran Khan
- Sat, 05 Aug 2023 03:05 PM
Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Imran Khan arrest
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday rejected the conviction and arrest of Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case and said the "much-feared" ruling by a trial court was state-sanctioned and premeditated.
Talking to Geo.tv, Qureshi said: "I reject the court's verdict and believe it is a politically motivated and predetermined decision which was already expected."
"Chairman Imran Khan had already been saying that the judiciary has made up its to arrest me," he said while quoting further his party's chief, "They are determined to disqualify me which was already indicated in Khan's public speeches.
- Sat, 05 Aug 2023 03:03 PM
Court judgement on Imran Khan
“The court finds its more than convincing that the complainant (ECP) had provided confidence-inspiring, well-knitted and corroborated evidence, and so the charge against the accused has successfully been proven that the accused has committed offence of corrupt practices by making and publishing false statements/declaration in respect of assets acquired by way of gifts from Toshakhana and disposed of during years 2018-2019 and 2019-2020,” Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar said in a short order, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com.
- Sat, 05 Aug 2023 03:02 PM
Verdict came after HC on Friday ordered the lower court to decide on whether the state gifts case was a criminal offense
The surprise verdict came after the high court on Friday ordered the lower court to decide on whether the state gifts case was a criminal offense. The lower court judge decided on Saturday morning that the case was a criminal one before handing down a guilty verdict and immediately sentencing Khan who was not present for the proceedings.
About 30 minutes after the court verdict, local television stations showed footage of police outside Khan’s heavily guarded house in Punjab province. Khan’s party has called Khan’s arrest illegal.
- Sat, 05 Aug 2023 03:01 PM
Sessions court in Islamabad sentenced the ex-cricket star to three years in prison
A sessions court in Islamabad sentenced the ex-cricket star to three years in prison, Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said in a statement. Khan, who denies any wrongdoing and faces more than 170 other cases, will challenge the decision in a higher court.
“The court declared Imran Khan as guilty in a judgment, which is lacking witnesses,” Naeem Haider Panjhuta, Khan’s spokesman on legal affairs, said in a posting on social media. “Imran Khan has been sentenced to three years in prison and 100,000 rupees fine in the state gifts case.”
- Sat, 05 Aug 2023 02:57 PM
Pakistan Information Minister: Imran Khan's conviction is not related to the elections
Pakistan Information Minister: Imran Khan's conviction is not related to the elections.
- Sat, 05 Aug 2023 02:55 PM
Imran Khan calls case against him a 'drama'
In a video posted by PTI on Twitter handle, Imran Khan said that he didn't get a chance to argue in the case. He added that his house was attacked because of this case.
- Sat, 05 Aug 2023 02:54 PM
Why is Pak PM arrested?
The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was accused of misusing his premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than 140 million Pakistani rupees ($635,000).
- Sat, 05 Aug 2023 02:47 PM
Additional ₹1 lakh (Pakistani rupees) has been levied on Imran Khan
An additional ₹1 lakh (Pakistani rupees) has been levied on Khan by additional judge Humayun Dilawar of Islamabad sessions court. The judge also mentioned that if Khan fails to pay the fine, he could face an additional six months of imprisonment.
- Sat, 05 Aug 2023 02:44 PM
Imran Khan's arrest and Pakistan elections
The latest arrest comes in the lead up to an election expected to take place in the next three months. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has proposed that parliament be dissolved on Aug. 9, three days before the end of its term, according to political, paving the way for a general election by November.
- Sat, 05 Aug 2023 02:43 PM
We are filing a petition against the decision in high court: Khan's lawyer Intezar Panjotha
"Police have arrested Imran Khan from his residence," Khan's lawyer Intezar Panjotha told Reuters. "We are filing a petition against the decision in high court.
- Sat, 05 Aug 2023 02:38 PM
'A biased judge': PTI reacts to Tohsakhana verdict
Imran Khan's political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf reacted to the trial courts' Saturday verdict and called the judge presiding over the proceedings guilty.
"A very biased decision of the Additional District and Sessions Judge in the Tosha Khana case Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rejected the biased decision of the biased judge Humayun Dilawar Announcement to challenge the decision before the High Court Another black mark was placed on the forehead of the justice system by the Tosha Khana case. The trial was conducted in the most absurd manner in history by the biased judge Humayun Dilawar," the party wrote in a statement.
"In this worst trial in history, an attempt was made to kill justice at the hands of a biased and morally corrupt judge. The trial judge with blindfolds of bias blindfolded the facts of the case with a specific agenda. Sessions Court's decision is the worst example of political revenge and engineering. A shameful invasion of the Republic and democracy was made through a flawed, ridiculous and without solid legal basis decision," the part statement read.
- Sat, 05 Aug 2023 02:36 PM
- Sat, 05 Aug 2023 02:35 PM
PTI Punjab confirms the arrest of Imran Khan
PTI Chairman Imran Khan, shortly after an Islamabad trial court declared him guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case, was arrested by Punjab police on Saturday afternoon from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.
PTI’s Punjab Chapter confirmed the reports with a tweet: “Imran Khan is being moved to Kot Lakhpat Jail.”
- Sat, 05 Aug 2023 02:34 PM
PTI denounces 'Kangaroo Court' decision against Imran Khan
The decision of the Kangaroo Court of Dilawar was not yet received by anyone in the court, but the Lahore Police was already there to kidnap the Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf.
- Sat, 05 Aug 2023 02:33 PM
PTI tweets Imran Khan's video: 'A living nation never accepts slavery'
“Whatever you do, your captain stands firm. I want to say the same to my people, you will not give up under any circumstances,” Imran Khan
- Sat, 05 Aug 2023 02:30 PM
WATCH: PTI tweets Imran Khan's recorded message on Toshakhana case
- Sat, 05 Aug 2023 02:27 PM
Pakistan's Imran Khan arrested after court sentences ex-PM to 3 years jail
Police arrested Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan in the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday, his lawyer said, after a court sentenced him to three years in prison for illegally selling state gifts.
Legal experts say guilty verdict reached by a district court could end Khan's chances of participating in national elections that have to be held before early November.
- Sat, 05 Aug 2023 02:25 PM
- Sat, 05 Aug 2023 02:07 PM
Blow to Imran Khan's chances to participate in national elections: Experts
Legal experts say a conviction in the case could end Khan's chances of participating in national elections that have to be held before early November, reported Reuters.