Imran Khan arrest LIVE Updates: ‘One more step in fulfilling London Plan’, says ex-PM after conviction

Former prime minister Imran Khan was arrested Saturday after a judge found him guilty of corruption in the Toshakhana case and sentenced him to three years in jail.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan.(File)

Khan was reportedly arrested from his home in the eastern city of Lahore.

Since his ouster from power in a no-confidence vote in the parliament in April 2022, Khan has been slapped with more than 150 legal cases, including several on charges of corruption, terrorism and inciting people to violence over deadly protests in May that saw his followers attack government and military property across the country.