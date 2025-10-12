Explained: Trump’s claims linking paracetamol to pregnancy risks, autism | What science says

US President Donald Trump and his administration have lately upped the ante against Tylenol, a drug that is used to treat mild aches and fevers. US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy, Jr. recently termed pregnant women who take Tylenol as “irresponsible” as he said that people opposing the theory are motivated by hatred for Trump. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, in Washington, as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Marty Makary, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, listen.(AP)

Tylenol is known by the generic name acetaminophen in the US or paracetamol in other countries.

Earlier, Trump asked pregnant women to not use Tylenol as he linked the drug to autism. “Don't take Tylenol,” he said in a press conference from the White House in September as he also instructed mothers to not give the drug to infants.

Kennedy’s office has been looking into a possible connection between autism and Tylenol after a study showed use of the pain-relieving drug could increase the risk of autism in children. However, the study received a mixed response with some backing it as “definitive proof” and others dismissing it as “misinformation”.

Team Trump's Tylenol tirade

In September, Trump and Kennedy announced measures to tackle autism which surged nearly 400% since 2000. The Trump administration said the Health and Human Service will act on acetaminophen and the FDA will issue “a physician notice and begin the process to initiate a safety label change for acetaminophen (Tylenol and similar products).”

Tylenol is an active ingredient in Acetaminophen, a non-opioid analgesic and is chemically similar to paracetamol in Europe and other countries. The drug is used to treat muscle pains, fevers, mild menstrual cramps.

Tylenol is manufactured by Kenvue, a US health company that owns brands such as Aveeno, Johnson's, Listerine, Neutregena, etc.

Trump administration cited “prior clinical and laboratory studies” suggesting a link between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and adverse neurodevelopmental outcomes. “FDA also recognizes that there are contrary studies showing no association and that there can be risks for untreated fever in pregnancy, both for the mother and fetus,” it said.

More recently, Kennedy linked autism to early circumcision.

However, researchers and autism activists have pushed back against Trump's autism claims. Mel Merritt, Head of Policy and Campaigns at the National Autistic Society, termed Kennedy's statement dangerous and anti-science. "This is not based on any form of rigorous, robust research and could put lives at risk," Merritt said.

“This incessant focus on pseudo-scientific causes of autism means autistic people are forced to listen to the suggestion that they need to be cured, as though it’s not ok to be autistic and someone should be ‘blamed’.” Merritt said that the “myths” are a distraction from the real, urgent issues autistic people face.

What does science say?

The response to Trump administration's claims on autism and Tylenol has drawn a mixed response. Many have been outraged by the remarks which they say are not based on science.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has asserted that studies have not shown any connection between the pain-relieving drug and autism. “Extensive research has been undertaken over the past decade, including large-scale studies, looking into links between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism. At this time, no consistent association has been established” it said after Trump's remarks in September.

WHO said that women should continue to follow their doctors' advice based on “individual circumstances”. “Any medicine should be used with caution during pregnancy, especially in the first three months, and in line with advice from health professionals,” it said.

Yale School of Public Health Associate Professor Dr Zeyan Liew also noted that there is no proven “casual relationship” between acetaminophen use and autism. "Multiple observational studies conducted across different populations have shown associations between frequent and long-term use of acetaminophen in pregnancy and some negative effects on a child’s neurodevelopment. However, not all studies are specific about autism. Further, there might be other factors related to acetaminophen use, such as fevers (which are known to cause increased rates of neurodevelopmental delays). Genetics and other medical conditions also need to be considered," Liew said.

Similarly, John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health said research has not established any connection between Tylenol use during pregnancy and autism. “But conflicting study results and recent rhetoric discouraging Tylenol use during pregnancy have sown confusion and highlighted the challenges of establishing a definitive cause-and-effect relationship between the drug and neurodevelopmental outcomes,” it said.