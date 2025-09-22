Trump's big autism announcement: POTUS to reveal new efforts to treat condition; RFK Jr's plans revealed

Trump administration officials are preparing to link the active ingredient in Tylenol to an increased risk of autism, according to a report by The Washington Post citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. The officials are also expected to promote the drug leucovorin as a possible treatment for autism. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a complex neurodevelopmental condition.(UnSplash)

Tylenol warning

According to the Post, the administration intends to warn pregnant women against using Tylenol, known internationally as paracetamol, unless treating a fever. The over-the-counter medication is one of the most commonly used pain relievers worldwide and is generally considered safe during pregnancy under current medical guidelines.

The reported warning would directly challenge longstanding health recommendations from organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, which currently say Tylenol is safe for use during pregnancy when taken as directed.

Leucovorin for autism?

In addition to the Tylenol warning, officials reportedly plan to announce an initiative to study the potential of leucovorin, a prescription drug typically used in cancer treatment, as a therapy for autism.

Some early-stage clinical trials have shown what researchers described as “remarkable improvements” in speech and comprehension among children with autism who received leucovorin. However, experts caution that these results are preliminary and not yet conclusive.

Trump teases autism announcement

President Donald Trump previewed the upcoming announcement during the memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, stating, “We think we found an answer to autism."

He added that he and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would be holding “one of the most important news conferences” of his presidency on Monday.

"There’s obviously something really wrong, we think we know what that is," Trump said.

What is autism?

According to the American Psychiatric Association, autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a complex neurodevelopmental condition “marked by persistent difficulties in social communication, restricted interests, and repetitive behaviors.” While ASD is considered a lifelong condition, the level of support needed varies significantly from person to person.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)